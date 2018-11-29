Abcde Redford: Child Mocked By Southwest Airlines Employee [VIDEO]

Abcde Redford, a 5-year-old little girl, was mocked by a Southwest Airlines employee as she and her mother were about to board a plane from Santa Ana, California, to their home in El Paso, Texas, according to her mother.

Traci Redford, Abcde’s mother, says she heard a gate agent laughing and pointing her daughter out to her fellow Southwest Airlines co-workers. Redford says that the Southwest employees were laughing at her daughter’s name, Abcde, which is pronounced “Ab-city.”

Abcde’s Mother Traci Says That The Southwest Employees Mocked Her Daughter’s Name & Her Daughter Heard Them

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter's name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County. Her daughter's name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018

“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees,” Redford said in a video posted on social media. “So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop.”

Redford claimed her daughter heard the employee mocking her and asked why.

“She said, ‘Mom, why is she laughing at my name?’ And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it’s unfortunate,” she told ABC7.

Traci Redford Also Says The Employees Took a Photo of Her Daughter’s Boarding Pass & Posted it on Social Media

5-year-old Abcde Redford pronounces her name "ab-city." A Southwest Airlines gate agent is accused of mocking her name. https://t.co/eahLNDzysn pic.twitter.com/gzWZUKFuDQ — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 29, 2018

The gate agent also took a picture of Abcde’s boarding pass and posted it on social media, according to Redford, who found out about the picture from someone who saw it online and reported it to the airline.

The incident happened a few weeks ago, and Redford says she has been trying to reach Southwest Airlines for weeks, to no avail. She told ABC7 that “after two weeks of doing a formal complaint, Southwest hadn’t done anything.”

Southwest Airlines Apologized to Redford & Says They Have ‘Followed Up’ With The Employee

According to BuzzFeed News, Southwest Airlines spokesperson Chris Mainz offered the company’s “sincere apology to the family” and said the employee’s social media post “is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility” expected of Southwest employees.

Southwest also told BuzzFeed that the company has “followed up with the Employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all Employees,” Mainz said.

“We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online,” he added.

