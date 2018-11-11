Applebee’s Veterans Day 2018 Free Menu Specials & Discounts

Happy Veterans Day! For those of you who are a veteran or active duty military and are eager to celebrate with a free meal today, Applebee’s is a good place to go. This year, Applebee’s is, again, participating in the holiday, with a special menu for vets and members of the military. While beverages and gratuity are not included, there is a limited menu available for free meal items.

Applebee’s has a mission to feed 1 million local military heroes free meals for Veterans Day. This year’s special menu has eight items available to choose from and they include:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin

Chicken Tenders Platter

Double Crunch Shrimp

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Veterans and active duty military members should show proof of military service to receive their Veterans Day freebie at Applebee’s. The limit is 1 meal per veteran or active duty member of the military and the offer is for dine-in only. The offer is not valid with other coupons or discounts and the menu may vary depending on the location. Find a location near you, here.

When it comes to the complimentary menu items, we have descriptions for each of them, to give you a better idea of what you may be ordering. The 6 oz. sirloin, according to the Applebee’s online menu, is only 200 calories. The steak is lightly seasoned and generally comes with two sides. The Chicken Tenders Platter is 1460 calories and it is served with slaw, along with french fries. If you order the Double Crunch Shrimp, it is 1320 calories and also comes with slaw and fries.

The Fiesta Lime Chicken is 1110 calories and Applebee’s describes the dish as, “A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.”

The Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad is 1310 calories, while the Oriental Chicken Salad is 1440 calories. The chicken in the Oriental Chicken Salad is fried. The Three-Cheese Chicken Penne is 1150 calories and is made with a rich Parmesan cream sauce and bruschetta tomatoes.

For the Veterans Day holiday, banks and post offices choose to close on November 12, 2018 because Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year. November 11th is the official date of Veterans Day every year. The Marine Corps. birthday and Veterans Day are actually only one day apart. So, often, that branch of the armed forces celebrates for a 96-hour liberty period. Originally, Veterans Day was called Armistice Day because it marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. This year is the 100th anniversary of the occasion. Later on, in 1938, a Congressional Act made Veterans Day a legal holiday, stating that it was “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day’.” In 1954, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day.