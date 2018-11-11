AT&T Offers Discounted Rates for Veterans & Active Military

In honor of Veterans Day 2018, AT&T took to Twitter to remind veterans and active military of their discounted rates. To “thank our troops and their families,” they offer special reduced prices for wireless, TV, and internet. If you are active military, you can checking your eligibility and begin your sign up online with a .mil email address by clicking on this link. If you are a veteran you can register at an AT&T store with proper ID, or sign up online here.

On Veterans Day, and everyday, here are the discounted rates that AT&T is offering, “Giving back to those who have served:”

According to AT&T’s “Military Discount” offer page, those eligible are entitled to “25% off each Unlimited &More℠ wireless line,” which includes entertainment plus unlimited talk, text, and data. Without this discount, the Unlimited &More℠ plan is $70/line, per month; it includes over 30 channels of live TV, 15,000 movies and hit shows, unlimited texting to 120 countries, no overage fees for streaming, and unlimited calls to Mexico and Canada (as well as free roaming within those countries).

If AT&T is your cable provider, they are offering $15 off per month for DirectTV, DirectTV Now, and U-Verse; the $15/month discount is also available for AT&T internet.

Furthermore, AT&T is advertising on their webpage that they have set a goal to create 20,000 jobs for veterans by the year 2020. The company says this is motivated by them “recogniz[ing] our military veterans have skills that will help us succeed as a company.” Presently, as part of the Veteran Jobs Mission coalition, they have an online resource in place to help veterans find jobs and “transition to the civilian workforce.”