Back Yard Burgers Veterans Day Deals 2018

It’s Veterans Day, and businesses across the country are honoring those who have served, or currently serve, in the US Armed Forces.

What’s Back Yard Burgers doing to honor our vets?

The franchise will be saluting US military servicemen and women with a free Classic Burger.

In order to get that burger, you must show either your military ID, discharge papers, proof of service, or be in uniform. And what exactly is the Classic Burger? It’s 100% Black Angus beef with a “signature back yard taste.” You may choose to add garden-fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, or mayonnaise to your order.

Scott Shotter, CEO of Back Yard Burgers, recently told QSR Magazine, “Eating a delicious flame-grilled burger is something very American, and we’re honored to be a part of that tradition… Our company appreciates the service and sacrifice that our men and women in uniform make, and we will be proud to invite them into our ‘back yard’ and show them our gratitude.”

Back Yard Burgers was founded in Cleveland, Mississippi, in 1987. The franchise aims to provide the freshest ingredients to family and friends “that they would offer… in their own backyards.”

Today, Back Yard Burgers is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. As of July 2017, there were 56 locations across the Southern and Midwestern US.

A handful of other great deals are being offered this Veterans Day at other stores. Applebees, for starters, is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Bertucci’s will be handing out free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday, while Bob Evans is gifting free meals from a special menu on Sunday.