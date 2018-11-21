Are the Banks Open on Black Friday & Thanksgiving Day 2018?

Thanksgiving Day is November 22, 2018, and the banks are closed, just as any government offices and credit unions are today. And, in addition to Thanksgiving Day, credit unions may be closed on Black Friday, November 23, 2018, so it’s important to check with your local institutions. Welcome Federal Credit Union and the Allegan Credit Union are two credit unions that will definitely be closed on Black Friday this year.

When it comes to banks in general, almost all are open on Black Friday, though some may operate under holiday hours. Bank of America, Chase, SunTrust Bank, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Capital One, you name it, will all be closed on Thanksgiving day. All banks are closed, including PNC Bank used to have some in-store branches with limited hours on Thanksgiving in previous years.

Again, most banks will resume normal services on Black Friday. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, you can find banks here in order to search the bank tracker system. Some institutions, however, may have their own operating schedules for Black Friday. For example, Wells Fargo told TIME last year that it operates about one dozen branches around the country that will either be closed or close its doors early on Friday because of contractual agreements. But, Wells Fargo has well over 6,000 branches around the country and most of them will be open on Black Friday this year. So, if you are trying to get some Black Friday shopping done, you should be able to visit your local bank.

As far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the Thanksgiving holiday will not be processed until the following business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

There will be no mail delivery today, on Thanksgiving, as USPS branches will not be running, public libraries are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. All libraries should be closed, and trash collection should pick back up by Friday. As far as school closings go, they are all closed on Thanksgiving as well as Friday, unless noted by the individual school district. Some schools may make up snow days on Black Friday, but not on Thanksgiving. Most pharmacies are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday as well. For example, Rite Aids will be open, but their pharmacies within the stores will be closed.

In most areas, parking meters may be free and there are restaurant deals and store sales going on. State, local and federal offices are all closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. This means that the stock market is closed as well and, according to Syracuse.com, it is open on Friday until 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving is always held on the last Thursday in November, and in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation making Thanksgiving an official national holiday. The holiday didn’t always remain on the last Thursday of the month over the years. During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt reportedly moved the holiday up a week in order to help increase retail sales. Then, in 1941, it was moved back to the last Thursday in November again.