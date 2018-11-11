BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse Veterans Day Deals 2018

It’s Veterans Day, and businesses across the country are honoring those who have served, or currently serve, in the US Armed Forces.

What’s BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse doing to honor our vets?

The franchise will be saluting US military servicemen and women with a free entree.

All current and former military can enjoy a free entre up to $12.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage on Sunday, November 11.

That isn’t it. During the whole month of November, current and former military can get a free Pizookie through the ‘Buy a Pizookie Program‘. To learn more about the Veterans Day Deals, click here. For FAQ, click here.

#ICYMI: We're honoring veterans this month with our Buy A Hero A Pizookie program. To claim a free Pizookie, current and former military members can visit https://t.co/KCZK8mxcoc, November 1 through November 30, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/2nlO3cSVwO — BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse (@bjsrestaurants) November 7, 2018

BJs restaurants have been around since 1978 when they were opened in Santa Ana, California. The company started as BJ’s Chicago Pizzeria, and was founded by Mike Phillips and Bill Cunningham. The pair sold their company to their accountant in 1991.

Within five years, a handful of restaurants had opened between San Diego and LA. In 2010, the NRF (National Retail Federation) named BJs as one of the 1 fastest growing restaurants in the US.

In 2012, Gregory Trojan became the company’s president. He was preceded by Gerald Deitschle, who previously worked as the company’s chairman, president, and CEO.

A handful of other great deals are being offered this Veterans Day at other stores. Applebees, for starters, is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Bertucci’s will be handing out free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday, while Bob Evans is gifting free meals from a special menu on Sunday.