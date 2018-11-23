Black Friday 2018: Best Clothing Deals Available Today

Black Friday is finally here. And while many of us think that the deals and promotions offered in-store and online are only available on Friday, a number of stores are offering some of their best discounts Thursday through Cyber Monday.

If you’re looking for clothes this holiday season, you’re in luck. A number of stores– both smaller and larger chains– are offering epic Black Friday deals. Read on to learn about some of the best discounts you can take advantage of this holiday season.

ASOS

Black Friday weekend is here, and ASOS is offering a special deal: 25% off everything with the code: EPIC25.

Express

Express is offering an incredible deal of 50% off everything, with free shipping on any order. Exclusions do apply so click here to learn more.

Revolve

To learn about the Black Friday sale at Revolve, click here. Discounts are being offered on jeans, shorts, tees, dresses, shoes, and more.

Nike

Nike is offering an extra 20% off select styles with the promo code THANKS.

JCPenney

JCPenney is offering a slew of Black Friday deals both online and in-store. They’re also having a clearance sale on select items, 50-70% off. Check that out here.

JCPenney is opening at 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, and will stay open through 10pm on Black Friday. The 2pm open time is earlier than any other retailer that is having Black Friday blowout sales.

Lulu Lemon

Lulu Lemon is offering Black Friday deals that you can check out here. The deals don’t apply to all clothing.

Kohl’s

Black Friday deals are Kohl’s are being offered now through Friday. Stores will open Thursday at 5pm local time.

Take an extra 15% off with the promo code Joy.

Bonobos

Bonobos is offering 30% off with the code Dealweek.

J.Crew

At J.Crew, get 40% off with the code TOGETHER.