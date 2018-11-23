Black Friday Deals 2018 on Restaurants & Store Freebies

It’s Black Friday 2018 and there are more deals going on than just the store sales. Are you hungry in the middle of all your shopping? There may be some restaurant freebies and deals near you going on. And, don’t forget about the doorbuster sales that many stores offer customers at certain times. For those interested in some restaurant specials or freebies for Black Friday, read on below.

Black Friday happens to fall on National Espresso Day this year, so some places are offering coffee deals. Here’s the rundown on today’s coffee deals:

Biggby Coffee – Get one free shot of espresso with every beverage purchase today. Currently, the company has an ongoing promotion at participating stores, called Free Shot Friday.

Caribou Coffee – Today, get yourself a small coffee of the day or small cold press for just $1.

Dunkin’ Donuts – At Dunkin’, there are few different offers going on, from 50 cents espresso shots to free Lyft rides, to $2 medium lattes or cappuccinos, according to USA Today. If you use the code “SIPDUNKIN” while using the Lyft app, you can get an up-to-$10 ride to Dunkin’ Donuts for free.

McDonald’s – USA Today has reported that, “For a limited time, get any size McCafé brewed coffee for $1 or a small McCafé espresso drink for $2. Both are part of the fast-food chain’s $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu. Plus, with the McDonald’s app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free.”

Starbucks – Starbucks has brought back its “Happy Hour” with a buy-one-get-one free offer on espresso and Frappuccino blended beverages today. It is available at participating Starbucks stores in America, as well as in Canada, from 3 p.m. to close on Black Friday. Starbucks locations in Barnes & Noble stores also are participating.

Quickchek – Patrons who sign up for the company email list get a coupon for a free cup of coffee Friday today.

For those who like slurpees from 7-Eleven, particpating 7-Elevens are offering a Bring Your Own Cup promotion. In an Instagram post, 7-Eleven wrote, “Hear ye, Hear ye! Your inanimate objects aren’t going to fill themselves with Slurpee! This Black Friday, 11/23, from 11AM-7PM, come on in and fill up your glorious vessels (that are less than 10” in diameter, watertight and food-safe) to the brim for only $1.49. #BYOCDay2018.”

If you have a Potbelly Sandwich shop in your area, patrons are getting free cookie with purchase today, according to Delish. You can also get a free sandwich if you buy a $25 gift card on Cyber Monday.

For those who use DoorDash, they can get discounts on Wendy’s, Burger King and a ton of other places. Delish has reported, “The first 15,000 customers to place a DoorDash order of $5 or more from [Wendy’s, Wingstop, Jack in the Box, Applebee’s, Burger King, and Chick-Fil-A] using the code ‘BLACKFRYDAY’ will receive free fries.” Jack in the Box is also currently offering a ribeye burger, buy one get one free deal today. Wendy’s is offering today a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger on their Wendy’s mobile app.

Refinery 29 has reported that customers at The Cheesecake Factory who buy a $25 gift card for a “friend” can get two free slices of cheesecake today.