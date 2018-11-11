Buffalo Wild Wings Veterans Day Deals & Discounts

Veter’s Day 2018 is here, and restaurants across the country are honoring those who have served, or currently serve, in the US Armed Forces.

What’s Buffalo Wild Wings doing for our vets? The franchise will be offering a free small wings and fries for active and retired armed service members. The offer can be applied to a small order of either Traditional or Boneless wings. Proof of military service will be required to obtain this offer.

To learn more about the deal, click here.

The BWW Veterans Day deal is only offered at participating locations, and for dine-in on November 11. Beverages, taxes, and tip, are not included. Acceptable proof of military service includes a US military ID card, a DD214, veterans’ card, photograph of yourself in a military uniform, or arrival in a military uniform.

To find a Buffalo Wild Wings near you, click here.

A handful of other great deals are being offered this Veterans Day at other stores. Applebees, for starters, is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.

Bertucci’s will be handing out free small cheese pizza Sunday and Monday, while Bob Evans is gifting free meals from a special menu on Sunday.

Founded in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings has become one of the most popular dining restaurants and sports bar chains in the world, with locations in the United States, Canada, India, Mexico, Oman, Panama, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. As of June 2017, there were over 1,2300 Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the US.

It wasn’t until 2010 that BWW expanded to Canada. Five years later, it made its way to the United Arab Emirates after opening a restaurant in Dubai.

The restaurant chain includes Buffalo-style chicken wings and over a dozen sauces. Outside of the wings, BWW offers burgers, tacos, salads, desserts, and appetizers.