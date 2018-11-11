California Pizza Kitchen Veterans Day 2018: CPK Specials & Free Meals

California Pizza Kitchen, aka CPK, is offering a special menu to veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day 2018. Get a free entree on CPK, on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

The California Pizza Kitchen specials only apply to participating CPK restaurants, so it is important to call the location you’re planning on visiting, in order to make sure they are taking part in the free offers. That way, you don’t make an unnecessary trip to the restaurant. Those wishing to enjoy CPK’s Veterans Day specials must bring with them a military ID or other proof of service. You can also choose to wear your uniform as proof.

So, what is on the special Veterans Day menu for 2018? Read on for the rundown.

The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza – This is a longtime menu item. It come with BBQ chicken, BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda cheese, red onions and cilantro.

Hawaiian Pizza – If you are ordering the Hawaiian Pizza, it comes with pineapple, applewood smoked ham and scallions on top.

Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza – The Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage Pizza has cremini mushrooms, pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, fressh basil, Mozzarella cheese and wild Greek oregano on it.

Pepperoni Pizza – This is a little more than a simple Pepperoni Pizza, as CPK describes it as using, “rustic and spicy pepperoni with fresh Mozzarella and wild Greek oregano.”

Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato Pizza – This pizza has fresh Mozzarella cheese, traditional Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, smoked Gouda and Romano with tomato, fresh basil, and tomato sauce.

Traditional Cheese Pizza – The Traditional Cheese Pizza is just what one would expect.

The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad – This comes with BBQ chicken, black beans, tomatoes, scallions, corn, jicama, cilantro, basil, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack cheese and an herb ranch sauce.

Thai Crunch Salad – This salad comes with crispy veggies, cilantro, chicken, peanuts, wontons and rice sticks, with a Thai peanut dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad – The Classic Caesar has Romaine lettuce with shaved Parmesan and the CPK housemade garlic butter croutons.

Italian Chopped Salad – If you are ordering the Italian Chopped Salad, it comes with roasted turkey breast, salami, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, and a housemade mustard herb vinaigrette.

Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken – This dish comes in a garlic Parmesan cream sauce with pasta, chicken and parsley.

Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken – This spaghetti meal is CPK’s take on a Chinese classic dish with garlic, scallions, peanuts and red hot chilies.

Bolognese Spaghetti – If you are getting this, expect a meat sauce with Cremini mushrooms and scallions over spaghetti.

There are no substitutions for any of the above entrees and they are for dine-in only.

In addition to the Veterans Day specials, there are also some fairly new items on the CPK general menu. One example is the CHILE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS & CHIPOTLE MAC ‘N’ CHEESE. The short ribs are braised in Pinot Noir and ancho chile. There is also the SPICY CHORIZO PIZZA, which has Mexican chorizo, a guajillo pepper sauce, roasted poblanos, avocado and quesadilla cheese on it. Other examples of newer menu items include the CHORIZO + BLACK BEAN PIADINA, TOMATO BASIL BISQUE, the SPARKLING BERRY-LEMON beverage, a BLACKBERRY FIZZ, the PASSION FRUIT MANGO ICED TEA, the MEXICAN STREET CORN, a PERRIER LEMON SPARKLING WATER, BLACKBERRY BOURBON SANGRIA, the SONOMA GRILLED CHICKEN FLATBREAD, SUGAR PLUM SANGRIA, PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE and several other new options.

As for other deals, currently CPK restaurants are offering lunch duos that consist of a Lunch Size Pizza with Soup or Salad; Lunch Size Pasta with Soup or Salad, Half Size Piadina with Soup or Salad, Half Sandwich with Soup or Salad, or just a Soup and Salad.