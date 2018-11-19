Charles Dion McDowell, the “Neck Guy” Responds to Neck Memes

Charles Dion McDowell, otherwise (now) known as the “neck guy,” recently rose to internet fame after his mugshot went viral. McDowell, who was arrested on drug charges in Florida, had his mugshot posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the photo went viral almost immediately due to McDowell’s unusually thick neck.

The post has been shared more than 260 thousand times, with almost 300 thousand comments, most of which involved a series of puns and jokes surrounding McDowell’s neck. Thousands of the comments on the page (that didn’t involve neck puns) were other users tagging their friends on the post just to read and laugh at the comments, which fueled the 260 thousand shares.

The Escambia Country Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that McDowell is currently a “guest at the GoldStar hotel,” has a bond of $57,000 and is facing a plethora of charges, including possession with intent to sell cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, among others. The department explained that an arrest warrant was issued by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, which led to his arrest on November 11, two days before his mugshot was posted on Facebook.

McDowell is now out of jail, and a video of him responding to his overnight rise to viral fame is circulating social media as he responds to everyone who turned his mugshots into a meme. McDowell gave a “shout out to every female that gave [him] a chance,” and said that he can’t thank them all because there were so many.

Caution: the video uses some harsh language that some viewers may find offensive.

McDowell’s mugshot spawned thousands of memes and neck puns, which are still going strong days after his photo went viral. Check out some of the top “liked” comments on the original Facebook post below:





















The post was also also shared on Twitter, where industrious tweeters also deployed a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes surrounding McDowell’s muscular neck. Some of the most popular memes involved “Neckleback,” Koopa from the Super Mario Bros. movie and Odell “Neckham” Jr.

This neck guy is so famous now 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7JqRcyh7un — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) November 17, 2018

Why Charles Dion McDowell look like a Koopa from the super Mario brothers movie 😂😂 💀 pic.twitter.com/r3KtCCBu0z — Hey! Its Franklin (@Big_Sean20) November 15, 2018

Check out a roundup of the best comments, memes and reactions here.

There has been some backlash toward the explosion of neck memes, with some commenters scolding others for turning McDowell’s unusually large neck into a joke and “body-shaming” him, but McDowell seems to be taking his new viral fame in good humor judging by the video he released.

READ NEXT: Charles Dion McDowell’s Neck: Best Memes, Comments & Reactions

