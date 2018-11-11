Chick-fil-A Veterans Day 2018 Specials

For those who are hitting up Chick-fil-A at lunch or dinner today, there is a special freebies for active military and veterans at participating locations. In honor of Veterans Day 2018, many Chick-fil-A restaurants are thanking people for their service by offering them a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. So, military members eat free for the holiday, but they will have to wait until Monday. Because Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year, many observe the holiday on Monday instead. Many restaurants give away their free items and discounts on the actual date, but Chick-fil-A will not be participating until Monday.

This also has to do with Chick-fil-A’s regular closures on Sundays. That’s right. Chick-fil-A restaurants are not open on Sundays. There are no hours on Sundays. Guilty Eats reported that Chick-fil-A observes religious holidays and because of its religious views, it does not open on Sunday.

INC previously reported that Chick-fil-A restaurants have been closed on Sundays since 1946. This rule was established by the company’s founder, Truett Cathy, to allow employees a day of rest and worship. Cathy’s son, Dan Cathy, continues the tradition and the official company’s statement on the matter reads, “It’s not about being closed. It’s about how we use the time.” The website also states, “Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today.”

On Monday, veterans will get to dine on a free Chick-fil-A sandwich and the rumor is, that the recipe for this original sandwich is actually kept locked away. So, is this true? According to The Chicken Wire on Chick-fil-A, this is the rundown on the truth, “Chick-fil-A Founder Truett Cathy spent years perfecting the recipe for the Chick-fil-A sandwich. When he finally found the perfect blend of seasonings, Cathy folded up the piece of paper with the recipe on it and put it in his pocket. Fast-forward 50 years, and that piece of paper remains at Chick-fil-A headquarters. It’s locked in a small safe and only one person holds the combination (and we can’t reveal who!).” The recipe is sacred to the establishment.

Recently, Chick-fil-A reported that it was ranked as number 2 on Indeed’s list of Top-Rated Workplaces, as ranked by military veterans. The rankings were based on reviews made by veterans, as well as company initiatives supporting veterans. In Indeed’s official announcement about the honor, it wrote in a blog post that, “Chick-fil-A came in as the number two Top-Rated Workplace by veterans. The company has long been friendly to veterans, offering discounts and free meals on Veterans Day (at participating restaurants) and other occasions. Chick-fil-A is also dedicated to hiring veterans and regularly features stories about veterans-turned-employees on their blog.”

The support and appreciation of veterans and service members is reported to be “a part of Chick-fil-A’s DNA,” as Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy was a World War II veteran, himself.