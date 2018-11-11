Chili’s & Houlihans Free Meal Menus on Veterans Day 2018

Veterans Day 2018 is here and many restaurants are thanking their service members with free meals, discounts or special menus. Active duty military and veterans can enjoy meals on the house today, as well as tomorrow, at certain restaurants. While most restaurants are serving up free food today, there are some that observe the holiday tomorrow instead. For example, the Golden Corral buffet restaurants are giving out free buffet meals to military members tomorrow night, but they are not participating in discounts or free goods today.

When it comes to Chili’s and Houlihans, both restaurants are honoring veterans and active duty military today with free meals from a special menu, at participating locations. If you are stopping in to dine at Houlihans, depending on your location, the Veterans Day menu is made up of:

Houlihan’s Burger

Housemade Veggie Burger

Heartland Grilled Chicken Salad

Fish and Chips

Brentwood Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

5-oz. Petite Top Sirloin

Down Home Pot Roast

Houlihans customers who are eligible for the Veterans Day free menu, must show proof that they are military or a veteran. Patrons can wear their uniforms or can bring one of the following: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

Beverages and gratuity are not included in the Houlihans free meal menu and there is a limit of one entree per eligible customer.

According to Food News Feed, Mike Archer, chief executive officer of HRI, Inc., which owns Houlihans, said in a statement, “We are proud to honor our veterans and active duty military on Sunday, November 11 with a complimentary entree. It is also our honor to offer a 15 percent military discount every day of the year.”

Now let’s get into Chili’s. The menu items available for free for veterans and members of the military include:

Chicken Crispers

Margarita Grilled Chicken

Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas

Just Bacon Burger

Oldtimer with Cheese

Cajun Chicken Pasta

In a statement on the official Chili’s website, the company writes, “Our purpose is to Connect, Serve and Give, but it’s you, our veterans and active military who truly define what serving others means. This is why we’re proud to continue our tradition of serving a complimentary meal on Veterans Day as a small gesture to say thank you. We know the importance of supporting veterans and their families should be more than one meal on a single day, which is why through the years, we’ve committed our time, donated meals and provided resources to assist organizations supporting veterans and their families in the communities where we live and work.”

The Veterans Day menu for Chili’s does not come with a drink and tip is not included.

Any diners that accompany vets or military members will not be eligible for the free meals. They will dine from the regular menus, though the items on the Veterans Day special menus are also available for regular patrons. They just won’t be free for customers who are not military.