Are Cracker Barrel and Bob Evans Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving 2018 and you may be looking to get out of the house before all the turkey eating. Or, maybe the holidays are not your thing and you want to go out to eat. A lot of restaurants and stores are closed, but there are still so many that are open. Cracker Barrel and Bob Evans are two of the restaurants open, especially if you’re looking for some turkey day breakfast. Just keep in mind that some locations may be operating on limited hours for the holiday.

For those looking to pick up your pre-ordered Thanksgiving meal from Cracker Barrel today, you already know that stores are open. When it comes to the at-home catering package, Cracker Barrel states, “Serve Cracker Barrel at home this holiday season. Our Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go makes cooking for friends and family easier than ever. Your simple to prepare feast is ready in 2 hours or less. Our Thanksgiving meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat.” For customers dining in at Cracker Barrel today, the restaurant has some seasonal items to choose from.

The seasonal Cracker Barrel items are available through December 30, 2018. The Southern Praline Latte, Country Fried Turkey, and the Green Bean Casserole are some of the holiday menu items. Salted Caramel ice cream is also available with some of the seasonal pies for dessert.

Again, Bob Evans is also open today and they are open until 8 p.m. tonight. They have some seasonal menu items as well, along with classics. Some of them include the following:

COUNTRY BISCUIT BREAKFAST

This breakfast meal consists of a buttermilk biscuit that is topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans sausage, some country gravy, and cheddar cheese. The breakfast is also served with your choice of hash browns, grits or home fries.

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

This french toast comes with two slices of griddled Brioche bread that is dipped in egg batter, vanilla, and cinnamon.

STACK OF HOTCAKES

Get a stack of four pancakes that are served with butter and syrup. Bob Evans’ multigrain hotcakes are made up of sweet, crunchy granola, along with sunflower, flax and sesame seeds.

COUNTRY-FRIED STEAK SAVOR DINNER

The country-fried steak savor dinner is called “a traditional favorite” at Bob Evans. It is served with mashed potatoes and topped with the restaurant’s country gravy.

Just like Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans has had Thanksgiving meals available to go for the family too. There is also a special Thanksgiving Day menu available for turkey day patrons. Find the special Thanksgiving menu here. There are a ton of breakfast items on the Thanksgiving menu that will be served all day. In addition, for adults, there is a special Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing meal for $14.99 that includes an entree, three sides, endless bread and a slice of pie. The kids’ special is $6.99 and only includes 2 sides, but it does include a beverage.

Some of the seasonal pies and desserts that are currently available for purchase include the Pumpkin Pie, Double Crust Apple Pie, and Pumpkin Bread.