Is Cumberland Farms Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Thanksgiving is here, and whether you’re looking to grab a morning cup of coffee or you’ve forgotten some last minute items, you may be in luck. Many Cumberland Farms stores will be at least partially open on Thanksgiving. The better news? That cup of coffee is free. That’s right– Cumberland Farms is offering a free cup of coffee on Thanksgiving Day from 12am to 11:59pm.

To see if your local Cumberland Farms will be open and participating in the deal, click here.

We have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Here's 1 more! 🦃 ☕️ Limit 1 free coffee per person. Find a Cumberland Farms near you: https://t.co/HWoAA3sczc. #HappyThanksgiving #FreeCoffee pic.twitter.com/vGSAbjqTFF — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) November 21, 2018

In addition to Cumberland Farms, many other convenience stores, like 7-Eleven, Wawa, and Sheetz, will be open this Thanksgiving holiday. Most supermarkets will also be open, though not for the whole day.

And if you’re getting ready for those Black Friday deals, look no further than Best Buy, where most stores are opening at 5pm and offering great deals on doorbusters. JCPenney, another store with great Black Friday deals, is opening at 2pm on Thanksgiving.

Kohl’s, meanwhile, is opening at 5pm on Thanksgiving Day, and offering a slew of Black Friday deals, while most Kmart stores are opening at 6am on Thanksgiving and staying open until midnight.

Cumberland Farms is a regional chain of convenience stores, based out of Framingham, Massachusetts. Cumberland Farms operates in eight states across the US– Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New York, Florida, and Vermont.

The chain is owned by the Haseotes family and is one of the largest retail chains to be privately owned.