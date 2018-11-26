Cyber Monday 2018: Best Memes for the Holiday

Cyber Monday is here, which means it’s time for everyone to head online to buy holiday gifts at the cheapest possible prices.

Black Friday may be over, but the deals are lasting online throughout most of the day. Few people may know that the holiday was created by by retailers to encourage people to shop online. And because it means avoiding the hustle and bustle of heading to a store in person, Cyber Monday is one of the most successful retail holidays of the year.

Here are some of the best memes to celebrate the day.

Me: I'm broke so I'll avoid #CyberMonday

Also Me: But have you seen those sales prices?!? Also Also Me: Check out this old meme I found! pic.twitter.com/9JLXBODUV8 — Joel Austin (@_SenorJoel) November 26, 2018

The term Cyber Monday was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman. It wasn’t until 2005 that Cyber Monday officially debuted. Last year, sales on Cyber Monday grew to a whopping $6.59 billion, compared to $2.98 billion in 2015.

A number of stores are offering a slew of great deals this Cyber Monday, including great deals on tech. Hulu is offering a sale of $1/month for 12 months, while Best Buy is offering a TCL 6 series 65-inch HDR Roku TV for $799.99.

If you’re interested in fashion, Cyber Monday is offering some great deals on everyone’s favorite brands. Gap is offering 50% off everything when you buy online and in stores with the code, “Cyber”. H&M, meanwhile, is offering 30% off everything online with free shipping.

Madewell is giving 25% off everything with the code “Shopallday”, and Nordstrom is letting buyers save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday. And don’t miss out on Anthropologie deals– the store is offering 30% off sitewide plus free shipping if you spend $100 or more.