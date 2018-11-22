Dunkin Donuts & Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving Hours 2018

Dunkin’ Donuts is open and operating on holiday hours in most locations for Thanksgiving 2018. Many locations are still open at their early times, but choose to close by 4 p.m. Krispy Kreme stores are doing the same. It’s important to call your local Dunkin Donuts store to find out their hours near you. Find here a search option to locate a Dunkin Donuts location near you.

Dunkin’ also has some deals going on for Black Friday. According to USA Today, this Friday happens to fall on National Espresso Day, so many places have specials.

On Black Friday this year, USA Today has reported that Dunkin’ visitors, “Get a free Lyft ride to a Dunkin’ restaurant from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST Friday with promo code SipDunkin. Up to 25,000 can redeem the code. Get half-price espresso shots in drinks for 50 cents. Also through Sunday, medium lattes or cappuccinos are $2 all day.”

For the holiday season, Dunkin’ Donuts has some festive items for customers to enjoy.

In addition to new items on the DD menu, customers now can create their own beverages. For example, create your own iced coffee by choosing your blend, a flavor shot, and a flavor swirl. The blends available are original, Dunkin’ Decaf and Dark Roast. The flavor shots include, but are not limited to, raspberry, toasted almond, hazelnut, caramel, blueberry, coconut, and french vanilla. Pumpkin has also been added to this for several of the items, including the frozen coffees. The flavor swirls, similar to the flavor shots, are made up of choices such as caramel, french vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha. For the frozen beverage items, additional flavor shots are the Girl Scouts Coconut Caramel, Girl Scouts Thin Mints, and Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Cookie.

Last year, Dunkin Donuts started testing out a shorter name with patrons, which was just “Dunkin”. For example, one of their stores in Pasadena, California was set to be titled “Dunkin'” instead of Dunkin Donuts. The initiative was to do this at a handful of stores so the company could try out the name. Fortune first reported the news in August 2017, as did many other outlets including CBS. In fact, in an official statement to CBS, the company revealed, “We have been referring to ourselves simply as Dunkin’ in our advertising for more than a decade, ever since we introduced our ‘America Runs on Dunkin’ campaign.” A decision about the name change will not go into effect at least until late next year when the company begins redesigning its stores.

Dunkin Donuts now has a mobile app available for download. This app is helpful for “on-the-go” or at-home ordering online. The official DD website states, “Join DD Perks from the Dunkin’ Donuts app to order ahead, pay with your phone and speed past the line! You can even redeem rewards, receive offers and locate your nearest Dunkin’ … With On-the-go Mobile Ordering in the Dunkin’ app, DD Perks members can tap to order ahead, speed past the line in store and go.” Customers can earn free drinks with the DD Perks rewards program, plus a birthday freebie. Sign up at www.ddperks.com.