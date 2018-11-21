How to Make Cranberry Sauce From Scratch

It has long been debated whether canned or homemade cranberry sauce is preferable as a Thanksgiving dinner side. Tylt.com even conducted a poll on the subject, finding that 58.2% of voters preferred canned cranberry sauce. If you are of that 41.8% who want homemade cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving, it is actually pretty quick and easy to make from scratch.

To make cranberry sauce, there are only three mandatory ingredients: cranberries, sugar, and a liquid to boil the cranberries down. Most recipes use water as the liquid, though orange juice is another option for added flavor; if you want a more unique cranberry sauce flavor, there are a variety of spices you could add while cooking, such as salt, pepper, cinnamon, or nutmeg. In order to cook the cranberry sauce, the only kitchen equipment you need is a saucepan and a heat-resistant mixing spoon; it should take about 10 minutes to cook, once you have prepped your ingredients and heated your pan.

Here are some cranberry sauce recipes to try this holiday season:

Food Network Kitchen’s “Perfect Cranberry Sauce”

Food Network calls this recipe “level easy,” but has a longer cook time (about 22 minutes). In addition to the three main ingredients, it encourages you to add orange or lemon vest, and salt and pepper to taste after you have finished cooking it.

You can find the complete recipe, as well as a video guide, here.

Alex Guarnaschelli’s Cranberry Sauce (FoodNetwork.com)

This recipe includes several spices commonly associated with the holidays: nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice. Food Network also considers this recipe to be easy; one reviewer called this cranberry sauce “delicious… especially the next day!”

Click here for the full recipe, reviews, and step-by-step video instruction.

AllRecipes.com Cranberry Sauce

This recipe, which was submitted to AllRecipes.com by Toni and has a 5-star rating (almost 2500 people have rated it), only calls for three ingredients. This recipe is unique because, instead of water, it calls for 1 cup of orange juice. One reviewer said, “This was so easy to make… and SO DELICIOUS!”

Find the complete recipe here.