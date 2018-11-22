Are Sears & Kmart Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2018. Some are already wondering about Black Friday and want to try to get a little shopping done on their holiday. Fortunately, most Kmart and Sears stores are open today. According to The Washington Post, on Thanksgiving Day, Kmart stores open at 6 a.m. and close at midnight, while Sears doesn’t open until 6 p.m. and it also closes at midnight. When it comes to Black Friday, Sears stores open at 5 a.m., while Kmart again opens at 6 a.m. Closing times may vary depending on the store locations.

To find a Kmart location near you, you can check out the store finder here. And, as for Sears, you can check out locations here to search for a nearby store. Sears outlet locations may differ in their opening times. For those shopping online with the outlet, Sears outlets are currently featuring a seasonal department, which you can check out for the holidays by clicking here. And, when it comes to finding a Sears outlet near you, click here for the official store list online. The list is organized by state.

Some “hot deals” that Sears has going on right now are on discounted appliances, jewelry, clothing, outdoor supplies and more. To get some coupons for Sears, sign up here. Some of the coupons are store-wide, while others are on specific items. To check out all of Kmart’s “hot deals,” click here. There are actually over a thousand deals to choose from and you can narrow down results by picking different categories or items. You can find Kmart coupons here and you can check out discounts that are store-wide as well as on certain products.

Other stores that are open on Thanksgiving include Walmart, Target, Ulta Beauty, Michael’s, J.C. Penney and Kohl’s. TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls stores are not open today.

Some of the restaurants open today are McDonald’s, Boston Market, Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Cracker Barrel, Golden Corral, Shoney’s, Waffle House, Maggiano’s, and Seasons 52.

Banks are closed today and there is no mail delivery. Trash collection is generally halted. Schools are closed down. In most areas, parking meters may be free and there are restaurant deals and store sales going on, of course. Local, state and federal offices are all closed for the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday. And, the stock market is closed as well, according to Syracuse.com. The stock market will open back up on Friday until 1 p.m.

The Thanksgiving holiday is always held on the last Thursday in November each year, and in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation making Thanksgiving an official national holiday. So, for those wondering if Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, it is.

Thanksgiving didn’t always remain on the last Thursday of the month. Over the years, it has gone back and forth a bit. For example, during the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt reportedly moved the holiday up one week in order to help increase retail sales in the country. Then, in 1941, Thanksgiving Day was moved back to the last Thursday in November again. It always took place in November, however.