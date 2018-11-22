Is Walmart or Target Open on Thanksgiving Day 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving, which makes people wonder what stores are open today, getting ready for the Black Friday madness. Well, fortunately for shoppers, both Walmart and Target are open today. TIME has reported that when it comes to Target stores, they are open on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. on Black Friday. The store will close and then reopen for more Black Friday shopping at 7 a.m. According to Saving Advice, the holidays on which Target is open include New Year’s Day, Halloween, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (limited hours), Black Friday (extended hours), Christmas Eve (extended hours), and New Year’s Eve.

As for Walmart, many of its stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open through Friday. Some of its 24-hour stores will stay open for all of Thanksgiving. On the other hand, the Enterprise Record reports that some locations will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will close by noon. So, be sure to check with your local Walmart for specifics. To get in contact with your local store for their Walmart hours, find here the Walmart “store finder.”

Regardless of the store shopping hours, shopping is unlimited on each of the stores’ websites. Online shopping has no time restrictions.

Many restaurants and stores are closed today. When it comes to gas stations, many stations, including 24-hour establishments, are open for the holiday, while some will be closed. It’s best to fill up your tank as soon as you see an open gas station, though. Just in case. Some lesser known, free-standing gas stations may choose to close for the holiday.

Some of the restaurants open today include IHOP, McCormick & Schmick’s, Boston Market, Seasons 52, McDonald’s, Shoney’s, Golden Corral, and Buca di Beppo. There are also some Mom and Pop places and other lesser known restaurants that stay open today, but be sure to check with the specific restaurant or location. Denny’s is one of the major chain restaurants that is open all year round and it is generally open 24 hours a day. This means they will be open on Thanksgiving Day today, without a doubt. Their staying open today is even advertised on the restaurant’s website. However, some may incorporate a holiday schedule, so be sure to check in for shortened hours.

There will be no mail delivery today, on Thanksgiving 2018, as USPS branches will not be running, public libraries are closed, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will also be closed. Banks are closed as well. In most areas, parking meters may be free and there are restaurant deals and store sales going on. State, local and federal offices are all closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. This means that the stock market is also closed.

For those hoping to watch the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, the coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET, on NBC, as well as CBS.