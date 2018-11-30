Watch: Kylie’s ‘Get Ready With Me’ Astroworld Make-up Tutorial [Video]

As Kylie roams the Astroworld with hubby Travis Scott, she’s taking fans along with IG stories and pics. Thursday she uploaded a behind-the-scenes makeup tutorial, adeptly titled ‘Get Ready With Me,’ that already has almost 5 million views. The self-made and self-styled mega-businesswoman followed by tens of millions around the world uploaded the 8-minute video to YouTube where she brings fans into her hotel room, with evidence of a baby in the background.

She starts with the bronze palette, ($42 on her Kylie Cosmetics site); topaz and tiger eye for her eyelid crease, with Travis’ ‘Sicko Mode’ the soundtrack, she finished one eye then, Stormi wakes up. Kylie says she’ll be right back after doing her baby’s hair. “Ba, ab, ab, ba, ba-ba.”

Kylie admits the “only thing I brought on tour” is a brown brow pomade from Anastasia Beverly Hills that she uses as a liner. Nice plug for a competing makeup line.

As a nanny cares for her baby, Kylie breaks out her ‘Sipping Pretty’ palette from her Birthday 2018 collection ($65) to apply a satin-finish pink for the corners of her eyes. She promises to let fans know when her ‘Winter Kiss’ blush is back in stock as she applies the ‘Fiji Ultra-Glow,’ ($14) a “really intense” highlighter. She “finished off the look” with ‘Iced Latte’ lip liner ($14), “with my eyes closed, of course.”

“She outlined her lips without looking. More talented than I’ll ever be,” a YouTube commenter admitted. Around 4,000 agreed.

Almost done. The ‘I Went to AstroWorld & All I Got Was This Fucking LipKit’ Kylie Cosmetics lip kit seals the look. And voila, she’s perfect. The kit is available at the merchandise stations on Scott’s AstroWorld tour.

@KylieJenner missed you last night at astroworld 😩 but i did get this f**kin lip kit 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/v3wMchL80e — ashley keane (@ashleyykeane) November 25, 2018

Lastly, Kylie shares the fact that she and Scott get two rooms; one for the couple and a “separate room for my wardrobe, my makeup and also for Stormi so she can play around.”