Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018 Time & Channel

Today is the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For those watching the parade at home, you may be wondering what channel to watch, what time the parade airs, who’s performing and other details. Read on below for the rundown on what to expect.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 TIME & DATE: The 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place every Thanksgiving and this year’s falls on November 22, 2018. The parade starts at 9 a.m. ET, local time, in New York City.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 CHANNELS: The two channels that are airing the parade are the NBC network and CBS. Both networks will air the parade coverage from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET, local time. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host NBC’s 66th annual broadcast and the network will have an encore presentation of the parade airing at 2 p.m. ET, local time.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 LIVE STREAM: There are several ways to watch the parade online and here are just a couple of them.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 PERFORMERS: The performers include Martina McBride, Ally Brooke, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family, Pentatonix, Ella Mai, Jack and Jack, John Legend, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Tegan Marie. There are also high school bands, college bands and the NYPD Marching band involved in the parade.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 ROUTE: According to CBS News, the official parade route is, “From West 77th Street & Central Park West, the parade marches south along Central Park West to Columbus Circle. From there, it travels east two blocks along Central Parth South (59th Street) to 6th Avenue where it again heads south toward Herald Square. The parade turns west on 34th Street and finishes in front of Macy’s Herald Square.”

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE 2018 BALLOONS & FLOATS: There are many returning floats this year, but there are also some new ones. The Fantasy Chocolate Factory float, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Santa’s Saint Bernards, and a newly designed Tom Turkey float are all included in the parade.