Macy’s Veterans Day Discounts & Deals 2018

Veterans Day is here, and if you’re looking for great deals or discounts on some of your favorite items, look no further.

Macy’s is offering an extra 20% off (an extra 15% or 10% off in select departments) or $10 off your purchase of $25 or more. If you’re looking to get 20% off, use promo code VETS. If you’re looking to take $10 off your order of $25 or more, use promo code VET25. (For more information on exclusions and deals, click here.)

The Veterans Day deals include sales on furniture, mattresses, clothing, shoes, and more, and runs from 11/7 to 11/11.

To check out the items that are being discounted under Veterans Day Specials, click here.

Macy’s was founded in 1958 by Rowland Hussey Macy. As of 2015, it was the largest US department store company by retail sales.

How many Macy’s exist around the country? As of last year, there were 669 full-line Macy’s stores in the US, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

A handful of other great deals are being offered this Veterans Day at other stores. Applebees, for starters, is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu. Bertucci’s will be handing out free small cheese pizza on Sunday and Monday, while Bob Evans is gifting free meals from a special menu on Sunday. Sleepys is also offering 60% off select mattresses with free shipping.

Starbucks is also getting in on the fun with some great deals. The coffee franchise will be offering free, tall-sized brewed coffee to active-duty military, veterans, and military personnel. Dunkin’ Donuts, meanwhile, is giving away a free donut to any veterans or active duty military personnel who stop into participating locations.

Many chains, stores, and businesses will be honoring Veterans Day on Monday, November 12. Banks and offices will remain closed on Monday.

Veterans Day occurs each year on November 11 in the US. It was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans Day in 1954, and in 1968, Congress passed a bill to move the holiday to the fourth Monday in October. Other countries honor similar holidays to Veterans Day– England, France, Australia, and Canada honor veterans from World War I and World War II on or near November 11. Canada recognizes Remembrance Day, while England recognizes Remembrance Sunday each second Sunday of November.

