McCormick and Schmick’s Veterans Day 2018

McCormick and Schmick’s is celebrating Veterans Day 2018 with a special menu of free meals for vets and active duty military members. Every year, McCormick and Schmick’s participates in honoring service members across the country and this year is the same. For those who have proof that they are active military or are retired military personnel, you can enjoy a free meal at the restaurant tonight. In addition, Gold Star honorees (parents and spouses) are included.

McCormick and Schmick’s special Veterans Day offer is for dine-in only. The menu items include:

Salmon Rigatoni – This dish is not generally on the regular menu. It is made up of salmon, pasta, asparagus, mushrooms, artichokes, and pesto cream.

Buttermilk Fried Shrimp – This is a staple on the regular menu and comes with Chesapeake fries.

Cedar Planked or Grilled Salmon – These two options come with a northwest berry reduction and potatoes.

Blackened Chicken Fettucine – The Blackened Chicken Fettucine is a regular menu item and comes with bell peppers and a cajun cream sauce.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken – This chicken dish comes with a lemon caper butter and mashed potatoes.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips – This is another item that is from the regular menu and it comes with Chesapeake fries.

Parmesan Crusted Flounder – For this dish, it is very similar to the Parmesan Crusted Chicken, but it comes with orzo, rather than mashed potatoes.

Tender Beef Medallions – These Tender Beef Medallions are not generally on the McCormick and Schmick’s menu. This dish comes with potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Romano Chicken Chopped Salad – For Veterans Day, this salad option is available. It comes with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and white balsamic vinaigrette.

McCormick’s Cheeseburger – The cheeseburger is generally available on the restaurant’s lunch menu. Today, you can order it as a dinner item for free if you are a veteran or military member.

Veterans Day marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the first World War feud between Germany and the Allied Nations in 1918. So, this year’s Veterans Day marks its 100th anniversary. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” With the day, comes a time to honor and thank those who have fought for America over the years, past and present. It is a day of remembrance for those who have served our country.

Veterans and active duty military members often receive free meals from restaurants and a variety of discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also often sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Early Black Friday deals at some stores are available already too.

Sometimes, people may confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans Day vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.

Other restaurants that are offering free meals and discounts to veterans on Veterans Day include but are not limited to TGIFriday’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Chili’s, Cracker Barrell, Houlihans, Bonefish Grill and On the Border.