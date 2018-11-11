Olive Garden & Outback Steakhouse Veterans Day Specials 2018

It’s Veterans Day 2018. It’s a day to honor those who have served their country in the military, whether they are veterans, retirees, active-duty military or other military personnel, they deserve some recognition today. One of the ways that stores and restaurants say “thank you” to our nation’s service members is by giving away free meals, specials, and discounts. Some are observing Veterans Day today, while others observe the day tomorrow, on Monday, November 12, 2018. Regardless of this, Veterans Day falls on November 11th every year.

Olive Garden is one of the restaurant chains that is participating in Veterans Day freebies. Active duty military and veterans get a free meal entree from a limited menu, but beverages are not included. Just reach out to your local Olive Garden and check with them beforehand to make sure they’re participating in the free offer. Beverages and gratuity are not included in the special.

Outback Steakhouse is another restaurant that is offering up a deal. While they don’t have an entire free meal available for veterans and military members, they do have a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for military personnel.

Prior to Veterans Day, any military member, firefighter, police officer, or first responder who dines at Outback between November 8th and November 10th, gets 20% off of their entire check.

Many other restaurants have deals going on today. Read on for a rundown on some of the restaurants and their specials for Veterans Day.

Applebee’s – Veterans and active military get a free meal from a limited menu on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Bob Evans – At Bob Evans restaurants, active military and veterans can choose a free item from a select amount of options on Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings – On Sunday, veterans and military members can get one small order of wings and a side of fries for free.

California Pizza Kitchen – A free appetizer or free dessert will be available for veterans and active military on Sunday, November 11th.

Chipotle – Veterans, active military and military wives can buy one get one free burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Sunday.

Cracker Barrel – Get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee if you are active military or a veteran.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes – Denny’s is participating in Veterans Day on Monday by offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon that day. This is for active military and veterans.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Dunkin’ is giving a free donut to any veteran or member of the military who stops into stores.

Famous Dave’s – Famous Dave’s has the Two-Meat Salute free platter offered on both November 11th and 12th to active military and veterans.

Friendly’s – Restaurant-goers who are military or veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner from a special menu on Sunday.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral’s is celebrating Veterans Day on Monday, November 12, 2018. A free dinner, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is available to active military and veterans.

Little Caesars – Active military and veterans get a free $5 Lunch Combo, just from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Get a free appetizer or dessert for active military or veterans. Plus, the entire table dining with the vets or military members get 10% off of their meal.

McCormick & Schmick’s – McCormick & Schmick’s has a special menu today for a free entree for Veterans, active military and Gold Star families on Veterans Day.

Red Lobster – Members of the military and veterans get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on both November 11th and the 12th.

Red Robin – A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries are offered to active military and veterans on Sunday.

Ruby Tuesday – Veterans and active military get a free appetizer on Sunday.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is providing free All You Care To Eat breakfasts to active military and vets from opening to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Starbucks – Starbucks patrons who are active military or veterans get a free Tall Brewed Coffee on Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse restaurants are giving out a free special Veterans lunch menu, including a beverage and sides, to vets and active military.

White Castle – Pick up a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6 at White Castle on both November 11th and 12th for Veterans Day.