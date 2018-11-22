What Restaurants & Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving Day Near Me?

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2018 and you may be looking for things to do. If you don’t have a meal planned out or you aren’t getting together with family and friends, you might want to venture out for some early Black Friday shopping. Or, perhaps you and your family aren’t in the mood to cook. There are still plenty of restaurants open near you. If your Thanksgiving Day celebration has ended early, you may be wanting to go to the movies. Are movie theaters open today? What restaurants have special menus? Which stores have Thanksgiving Day hours?

Liquor Stores on Thanksgiving

Many liquor stores are closed for Thanksgiving. Hopefully, you have stocked up ahead of time. In states that allow liquor sales at gas stations and grocery stores, however, you may be in luck. Some supermarket chains are closed, while others will remain open.

Are Gas Stations Open on Thanksgiving Day

Most gas stations are open, though some may operate on holiday hours. Mom and Pop gas stations may choose to close. Chain gas stations like Sheetz will remain open. Just make sure you fill up your tank before heading out for the day, in case gas stations in your area close early.

Fast Food Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you’re looking for your early morning coffee and/or donut, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks are all open, though some stores may be operating on holiday hours. Other fast-food restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving include Qdoba, McDonald’s, some KFC restaurants, White Castle, Burger King and Krystal.

Restaurants and Fine Dining on Thanksgiving

When it comes to sit-down restaurants, some chain eateries that are open include Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans, Denny’s, IHOP, Boston Market, Bahama Breeze Island Grille, participating Applebee’s locations, Waffle House, Huddle House, Golden Corral, Hometown Buffet, Shoney’s, participating TGIFriday’s locations, and Marie Callender’s. Finer dining restaurant chains that are open include Fleming’s Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Steakhouse, Carmine’s, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Buca di Beppo, and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Convenience Stores & Pharmacies Open on Thanksgiving Day

On Thanksgiving, most pharmacies are closed for the day, though the stores they are located in may be open. CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aids are all open, while their pharmacies are closed. When it comes to convenience stores, Wawas, Quick Cheks, and Sheetz locations are all open.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving 2018

Most stores are closed on Thanksgiving, but there are many with holiday hours for pre-Black Friday shopping. Some of these stores include Ulta Beauty, Michael’s, J.C. Penney, Walmart, Target, Sears, Kmart, and Best Buy. Many stores that are open on Thanksgiving choose to open later in the evening and carry on store hours into the morning and daytime of Black Friday.

Grocery Stores Open or Closed on Thanksgiving

Generally, a ton of grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving, but they may operate on holiday hours. For example, some Whole Foods locations are open at 7 a.m., but close at 3 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, some ShopRite locations have chosen to close, while others will remain open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m. ET/PT.