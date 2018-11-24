What Is Small Business Saturday? Here’s How to Participate

The days that follow Thanksgiving are full of shopping and great deals from your favorite brands. Black Friday opens the doors of major stores and businesses to consumers to shop slashed prices ahead of the holidays; Cyber Monday offers an online shopping alternative on big-name sites such as Amazon and Ebay. In support of independent, local businesses, “Small Business Saturday” was created to redirect some of the shopping traffic back to what American Express, the leading advocate for the shopping holiday, calls the “Shop Small Movement.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration defines Small Business Saturday as “a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.” For the last eight years, it falls the day after Black Friday, and has evolved to promote shopping and dining at small businesses with discounts, incentives, and promotional activities.

How Did ‘Small Business Saturday’ Begin?

In 2010, we created #SmallBizSat to support and celebrate the diverse range of small businesses that create jobs, boost the economy & enhance neighborhoods around the country. We rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell today to remind everyone to #ShopSmall tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/MI481C0nHo — American Express (@AmericanExpress) November 23, 2018

According to American Express, “Small Business Saturday” was started back in 2010 when the recession was negatively impacting small businesses. Then, in 2011, “the Senate unanimously passe[d] a resolution in support of the day and officials in all 50 states participate.”

With national recognition, the movement gained momentum, and by 2017 there were over 7200 registers “Neighborhood Champions,” individuals and organizations who “rally their communities with events and activities on Small Business Saturday.” Major corporations have started to lend their support to the cause, too. American Express reports that after 8 Small Businesses Saturday, an estimated $85 billion has been brought in to participating independent businesses and restaurants.

How to Find Participating Businesses Near You

American Express has provided an interactive map to help you find the places near you that have registered as a participating small business. The map allows you to search based on location or business name, and allows you to filter by category, including “shopping,” “dining,” “services,” and “entertainment.”

To use the map and see participating businesses near you, click here.