Starbucks, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts on Veterans Day 2018

It’s Veterans Day 2018. There are a number of restaurants and food chains across the country that are offering free meals and discounts to vets who have served their country, along with active military members. Starbucks is participating in the holiday again this year — they will be offering free, tall-sized brewed coffee to active-duty military, veterans, and military personnel. Dunkin’ Donuts is another place that is offering up freebies for military as well. Dunkin’ is giving a free donut to any veteran or member of the military who stops into stores at participating locations.

In addition to Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts giving out freebies today, Coffee Beanery is also giving out a free tall coffee today. Krispy Kreme military patrons can treat themselves to a donut and small coffee today, on the house, as well.

Starbucks has been dedicated to helping our country’s military for years. In 2013, Starbucks committed to hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses by the end of 2018. And, for last year’s Veterans Day, as reported by CNBC, the coffee company hired more than 8,000 since taking on the commitment. They have also shipped 60 pallets of whole bean coffee and more than 175,000 sticks of instant coffee to America’s troops overseas.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz previously appeared in the news for saying he wants to raise national awareness for veterans and what it means to serve by hiring veterans to recruit more veterans within the company. He told Jim Cramer, “What we need inside Starbucks in the HR group is we need veterans recruiting veterans who understand their language, their challenges, their issues. So the people who are recruiting veterans at Starbucks are the people who have worn the cloth of the nation.”

For the Veterans Day holiday, banks and post offices choose to close on November 12, 2018, which is the day after Veterans Day. Veterans Day falls on November 11th each year, but when it is on a Sunday, many choose to observe the holiday on Monday. The Marine Corps. birthday and Veterans Day are actually only one day apart. So, often, that branch of the armed forces celebrates for a 96-hour liberty period. The Marine Corps. birthday is on November 10th.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open on Monday for Veterans Day 2018. Meanwhile, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Certain libraries may be closed, but garbage collection and public transportation should run as usual in most areas. As far as school closings go, schools are not obligated to close on Veterans Day, so it is up to the individual school district. In some areas, parking meters may be free and there are a number of sales running at stores across the country.