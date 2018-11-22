Is Taco Bell Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time to brine those turkeys and mash those potatoes. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to add a taco to your Thanksgiving meal, you’ll have to make it at home.

Most Taco Bell locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day. But before you get too upset over the fact that you may not be able to eat a burrito this holiday, check the hours of your local Taco Bell store by clicking here.

Here’s a peek into Taco Bell’s 6th Annual #Friendsgiving… pic.twitter.com/ONNG0Hxgxz — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 20, 2018

Fortunately, many other restaurants are slated to be open this Thanksgiving. Many Buffalo Wild Wings, Cracker Barrels, Applebee’s, and Domino’s Pizza stores are expected to be open on Thanksgiving. As usual, check the location of your closest store to make sure that it’s open for the holiday.

The first Taco Bell restaurant was opened by John Bell in California in 1962. Before that, Bell sold tacos at a stand called Taco-Tia, followed by a series of restaurants called El Taco. He eventually sold El Taco to his partner, which is when he built the first-ever Taco Bell. By 1967, Taco Bell had 100 restaurants across the country. As of 2014, there were over 5,600 restaurants across the US.

Taco Bell is a Tex-Mex food chain that offers tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, and other items, and serves food in more than 7,000 restaurants. The chain was founded in California in 1946 and runs in countries like Australia, Canada, Chile, Cyprus, Greece, India, Japan, and more, today.

Thanksgiving is a celebration that honors the first harvest feast celebrated between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Indians in 1921. It wasn’t until 1863, during the Civil War, that the day was proclaimed a national holiday by President Abraham Lincoln.

While we typically celebrate Thanksgiving with mashed potatoes, turkey, ham, and a whole slew of pies, these weren’t the meals we believe were actually eaten during the 17th-century feast. In fact, it’s believed that lobster, seal, and swans were what the Wampanoag Indians and colonists toasted to.