Thanksgiving 2018 Drinking Games

Whether your Thanksgiving plans include partying with family and friends or just trying to get through dinner, if you clicked this link, you’re probably planning to drink. Once you clear the dinner table, you could set it up for a beer pong or flip cup tournament. But if mom doesn’t want a bigger mess in the kitchen, or you don’t want to wait until after the meal to get started, there are other options unique to the holiday.

The internet has drinking games for just about every occasion, and Thanksgiving is no exception. If you’re 21 or older and looking to make a game out of drinking this Thanksgiving, here are some options worth playing, either by yourself or with the group:

The “Official” Thanksgiving 2018 Drinking Game

BroBible released their “official” rules for Thanksgiving 2018 because they believe “Being hammered for Thanksgiving is as essential as being decked out in Axe Body Spray for prom.” Though the game is definitely meant to get you drunk, they claim it’s been designed to “ease you into intoxication.” Their game consists of different rules and buzzwords that require one drink, two drinks, three drinks. For every vegetarian at the dinner table, you are told to shotgun a beer.

Click here for BroBible’s full list of rules and instructions.

Drinking Games for the Cousins

Refinery 29 came up with 9 different drinking game options for you to play with your siblings and cousins so you won’t be suffering in solitude. The games range from simple (“Eye Contact” requires guests 21+ to take a drink every time they make eye contact with another participating guest) to more complicated. Many of the games are personalizable based on your family’s traditions and common interests. To play “Word of the Day,” participants agree upon a word that the family is likely to use many times throughout the dinner. Every time you hear the word, you take a drink.

Click here for Refinery 29’s full slideshow of drinking game options.

Thanksgiving Bingo

Though Buzzfeed’s Thanksgiving dinner-themed bingo board is not necessarily a drinking game (meaning even the guests under 21 years old can play), it would be easy to turn it into one. You’re free to make up your own drinking rules with this one. One option is every time you cross a box off of the bingo board, take a sip of your drink. When you get “Bingo,” finish your drink. The boxes range from what you choose to eat, to whether or not an uncle gets drunk or someone cries at the table (for happy or sad reasons – there are options for both).

For a printable version of the bingo board, click here.

Thanksgiving Day Parade Drinking Game

If you want to get the drinking started early, Buzzfeed also came up with a set of easy-to-follow drinking game rules for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The rules are geared toward people who don’t enjoy watching the parade and include taking a drink every time “Haha people on TV appear cold” or “For the love of God, Janice, Snoopy didn’t come out yet.” When you see Santa? Chug your drink.

Click here for Buzzfeed’s full list of rules.