Thanksgiving 2018 NYC: Where to Donate This Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time to spread joy and cheer. What better way to do that than by giving back to the community?

If you’re looking to make donations in New York City– clothes, food, etc.– this Thanksgiving, look no further. We’ve got the best places lined up that are accepting donations this Thanksgiving.

As always, feel free to check out CharityNavigator.org for some other ideas about where to donate this Thanksgiving.

Feel free to drop off some of your old belongings at Goodwill. Goodwill will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will open for business on November 23.

Goodwill’s mission statement is to empower individuals with disabilities to other barriers to employment to gain independence through the power of work. There are a number of Goodwill stores in New York City. To find the closest location to your home, click here.

To learn more about how to donate, click here.

227 Bowery

According to AMNY, there are about 1.4 million people in NYC who rely on emergency food programs. Of those, almost 340,000 are children.

You can make food donations to The Bowery Mission Monday through Saturday, between 7 am and 7pm. This year, according to their website, The Bowery Mission will serve over 18,000 meals this Thanksgiving week across New York and Newark metro areas.

Thanksgiving is the biggest week of the year at The Bowery Mission, and this marks its 139th Thanksgiving celebration. The Bowery Mission will serve 18,000 meals over seven days, and 9,000 on Thanksgiving Day alone, this year.

With the New York Common Pantry, you can have food donations picked up. The food will be donated and used for either the Common Pantry’s Hot Meals program or it will go towards the Choice Pantry, which feeds up to 2,000 families per week.

Click here to arrange a donation pickup.

Small donations can be dropped off at the New York Common Pantry website at 8 East 109th street, Monday to Saturday 9am to 6pm, or Sunday 2pm to 6pm.

Housing Works takes all kinds of clothing. The organization is “a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.”

Store Drop Offs allow you to drop off used goods at any Housing Works thrift store or bookstore cafe. They accept women’s and men’s apparel, furniture, jewelry and accessories, handbags, art & decorative accents, housewares, and lighting. They do not accept furniture, electronics, appliances, strollers, mattresses, exercise equipment, cribs, or used toys.

Interested in a free furniture pickup? Click here.

16 East 52nd Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022

Bottomless Closet accepts new and gently worn women’s professional clothing. Bottomless Closet is located at 16 East 52nd Street, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10022. They are open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. as well as select evenings.

They accept:

Business Suits and Suit Separates

Blouses, Tops, and Sweaters

Dresses and Skirts

Jackets and Coats

Pants

Handbags

Shoes

Jewelry

Accessories including Scarves and Belts

Unopened Hosiery and Shapewear

Unopened / Unused Cosmetics, Toiletries, and Personal Care Products

The organization strives to “reduce the barriers many women face in the search for employment as well as provide on-going support and education so women gain the tools to succeed in their professional lives.”

Food Bank for New York City is the city’s largest hunger-relief organization, and offers a variety of ways to give. You can donate money, make a tribute gift, or donate food.