Where to Get Free Coffee on Veterans Day 2018

This Veterans Day 2018, many US businesses are offering discounts and freebies to honor those who have served and are serving our country. A handful of those companies’ offers include free coffee, which is especially welcomed in states where the Autumn temperatures are steadily declining.

If you are active or retired military, thank you for your service; below is an alphabetized list of places where you can find free coffee for Veterans Day this Sunday, as well as Monday, November 12:

Biggby Coffee

Woodtv.com announced that Biggby Coffee will be offering free 16, 20, or 24oz brewed coffee on Sunday (11/11) and Monday (11/12). Though individual Biggby locations have participated in this offer in past years, the whole company is participating this year. The Vice President of Brand, Jamie Stepanian-Bennett, said “Our company beliefs have highlighted the need to celebrate the different communities that we serve, and those people specifically that are supporting others in building a life they love. There is not a more pure example of this than those that serve or have served our country.”

To find a Biggby Coffee location near you, click here.

Break Time

The MFA Oil-owned convenience store is advertising a free 16oz coffee or medium fountain drink for Veterans, in observance of the holiday.

Sunday, November 11th is Veterans Day. To say thank you, Break Time will give all veterans a FREE medium fountain drink OR 16oz coffee on Sunday AND Monday! #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/OnFpm5nMVj — Break Time (@BreakTime85) November 9, 2018

On their Twitter page, they have also said “With gratitude for every sacrifice, we honor our veterans and recognize their commitment to serving our country. THANK YOU for our freedom!”

If you live in Missouri or Arkansas, this is where you can find a Break Time location near you.

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Beanery is offering a free tall fresh-brewed coffee to veterans and active military on November 11 and 12, limited one per customer. Their press release informs that “Veterans and active duty military will need to provide their military identification for the offer,” and they recommend that you call ahead to your local Coffee Beanery to make sure they are participating. The press release includes a list of participating stores: click here for that list, or here to locate a store near you.

Coffee Beanery Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Tall Coffee on Veterans Day November 11th & 12th https://t.co/awfEorf5wW pic.twitter.com/k5Zsw4gLH8 — Coffee Beanery (@coffeebeaneryHQ) November 7, 2018

They are also offering a 25% off code for online orders on coffeebeanery.com from November 10-12. The code is THANKYOU2018.

We would like to say thank you to our veteran's, active duty military and their families! Please take 25% off your online order November 10-12th with code THANKYOU2018 pic.twitter.com/Ys6bm8Uoup — Coffee Beanery (@coffeebeaneryHQ) November 10, 2018

KwikFill

From November 10-12, KwikFill is giving free coffee of any size to veterans. It appears that this offer is honored at any KwikFill location, so long as you present your military I.D. to the cashier upon check-out.

If you live in New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio, find the KwikFill nearest you here.

Peet’s Coffee

In addition to complimentary drip coffee to veterans and active military, Peet’s is also offering free tea. To “show our thanks,” the offer is valid on November 11 and 12, at participating locations.

To show our thanks this #VeteransDay, we’re offering complimentary drip coffee and tea to veterans and active military. Valid at participating Peet's coffeebars on 11/11 and 11/12. pic.twitter.com/NkbOHudQvt — Peet's Coffee (@peetscoffee) November 11, 2018

You can find your local Peet’s coffeebar here; a phone number should also be provided to call ahead and ask about the store’s participation.

Starbucks

Starbucks will also be participating with a Veterans Day offer, giving free tall coffee to thank “veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses” who “make our company better and our communities stronger.” Please note, however, that their tweet suggests they will ONLY be offering this freebie on Sunday, November 11, at participating locations.

Veterans, active duty service members, and military spouses—you make our company better and our communities stronger. Come by today (11/11, #VeteransDay) for a free tall brewed coffee, at participating stores. pic.twitter.com/ZBXpgnPsgB — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 11, 2018

To find a store near you, use the Starbucks store locator here, and call ahead to make sure your local Starbucks is honoring the deal.

Thorntons

To thank “our nation’s heroes… for your selfless acts of courage,” Thorntons convenience stores are offering a free cup of coffee to veterans and active military from November 9-11 (note that this does not include Monday, November 12).

Happy Veterans Day to our nation's heroes! We thank you for your selfless acts of courage and as a thank you will be giving away a free cup of coffee to our veterans and active duty military. Thank you for your service! #VeteransDay2018 pic.twitter.com/boYag2Skz1 — Thorntons (@ThorntonsInc) November 11, 2018

To claim your free coffee (with military I.D.), find your closest Thorntons here.