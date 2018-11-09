Veterans Day 2018 Weekend Freebies, Discounts & Deals

Veterans Day weekend 2018 is here. This means there are a ton of sales going on for the public, as well as special discounts, freebies and free meals for active military and veterans. Veterans Day this year falls on a Sunday, but many businesses also observe the day on Monday, November 12, 2018. For a rundown on what’s available read on below.

Veterans Day 2018 Free Meals & Restaurant Deals

There are a ton of restaurants that are participating in free meals and discounts for veterans, as well as active military. Read on for a list of restaurants and their deals below.

Applebee’s – Veterans and active military get a free meal from a limited menu on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar – At Arooga’s vets and military members can choose one complimentary food item from a select amount, on Monday, November 12th.

Bar Louie – Get a free burger or flatbread, up to a $15 value, on Sunday at Bar Louie locations.

BJ’s Restaurant – Military members and vets get a complimentary entree up to $12.95 and a free Dr Pepper on Sunday.

Bob Evans – At Bob Evans restaurants, active military and veterans can choose a free item from a select amount of options on Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings – On Sunday, veterans and military members can get one small order of wings and a side of fries for free.

California Pizza Kitchen – A free appetizer or free dessert will be available for veterans and active military on Sunday, November 11th.

Chevys Fresh Mex – On Veterans Day, which is Sunday, patrons who are military or veterans get a complimentary meal from a select amount of items from 3 p.m. local time until closing.

Chipotle – Veterans, active military and military wives can buy one get one free burritos, bowls, salads or tacos on Sunday.

Coffee Beanery – Get a free tall coffee at a Coffee Beanery on both Sunday and Monday for Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel – Get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee if you are active military or a veteran.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes – Denny’s is participating in Veterans Day on Monday by offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon that day. This is for active military and veterans.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Dunkin’ is giving a free donut to any veteran or member of the military who stops into stores.

Eat’n Park – Eat’n Park not only gives a discount on Veterans Day, but for the whole month of November, active duty and veterans get 10% off their meal purchases.

Famous Dave’s – Famous Dave’s has the Two-Meat Salute free platter offered on both November 11th and 12th to active military and veterans.

Friendly’s – Patrons who are military or veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner from a special menu on Sunday.

Golden Corral – Golden Corral’s special Veterans Day celebration will not be until Monday, November 12, 2018. A free dinner, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is available to active military and veterans.

Handel’s Ice Cream – Veterans and active duty members get a free single cone on Sunday.

Hooters – Veterans who buy a beverage at any participating Hooters stores will get a free entree from a special menu.

Houlihans – Houlihans locations are giving out a free entree from a select menu on Sunday.

Huddle House – Get a complimentary order of Sweet Cakes on November 11th, if you are a veteran or active military member.

Joe’s Crab Shack – For those who like Joe’s Crab Shack, veterans and members of the military can enjoy 20% off of their purchase on Sunday.

Little Caesars – Active military and veterans get a free $5 Lunch Combo, just from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse – Get a free appetizer or dessert for active military or veterans. Plus, the entire table dining with the vets or military members get 10% off of their meal.

Macaroni Grill – Vets and military can get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entree on Sunday, November 11th.

Max & Erma’s – Participating locations are giving out a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a soft drink to veterans and military patrons.

McCormick & Schmick’s – McCormick & Schmick’s has a special menu for Veterans, active military and Gold Star families on Veterans Day. Military members and vets can choose a free entre from the select menu on Sunday.

O’Charley’s – For O’Charley’s diners who are active and retired military members, they get a free meal on both November 11th and November 12th, ordering off the O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu”.

Olive Garden – Active duty and veterans get a free entree from a limited menu, but beverages are not included.

On The Border – There is a free Create-Your-Own-Combo 2 Meal available for veterans and members of the military on Sunday.

Red Lobster – Members of the military and vets get a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on both November 11th and the 12th.

Red Robin – A free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries are offered to active military and veterans on Sunday.

Ruby Tuesday – Veterans and active military get a free appetizer on Sunday.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is giving out free All You Care To Eat breakfasts to active military and vets from opening to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Sizzler – The Sizzler restaurants are giving away a free lunch and beverage until 4 p.m. local time on Sunday to active military and vets.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Spaghetti Warehouse is embracing the entire Veterans Day weekend with a “buy one entree, get one free” coupon offer that runs from Friday, November 9th through Sunday, November 11th.

Starbucks – Starbucks patrons who are active military or veterans get a free Tall Brewed Coffee on Sunday.

Texas Corral – Vets and active duty military can pick one entree from a special Veteran’s Day menu, along with an ice tea, lemonade, or coffee.

Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse stores are providing a free special Veterans lunch menu, including a beverage and sides, to vets and active military.

Twin Peaks – Those dining at Twin Peaks, who are active duty or vets, eat for free from a select menu on Monday, November 12th.

White Castle – Get a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6 at White Castle on both November 11th and 12th for Veterans Day.

World of Beer – At World of Beer, vets and active military get a free select draught beer or $5 off their check.

Yard House – A complimentary appetizer goes out to active military and veterans on Sunday.

Auto, Hotels & Travel Discounts for Veterans Day 2018

Carnival Cruises – The Carnival Cruise Line is offering a promotion to active military and veterans from November 5 – 12, 2018, giving a $50 onboard credit, a two-category upgrade and a 50% reduced deposit to purchasers.

Enterprise – This is a discount for all of November 2018. Active duty military, veterans and their dependents get a Firestone Prepaid Maintenance Package with the purchase of any used vehicle during November, according to FOX10.

Goodyear Auto Service – Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations are giving 10% off tires, as well as a free check-up for vets and active military.

Hyatt Hotels – Hyatt Hotels are giving a holiday promotion code out for deals and it is MILVET, according to Military Benefits.

Red Roof Inn – If you book from November 1 – December 31, 2018, military and veterans can get 20% off Red Roof’s “best available rate” for stays at their hotels from November 1, 2018 – February 28, 2019 when they use the code VP# 623095.

Sheetz – Sheetz gas stations are giving out free car washes, plus a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink to military members and vets on Veterans Day.

Tractor Supply Company – Veterans, military members and their dependents get 15% off their purchases on November 11, 2018.

Store Discounts & Veterans Day 2018 Sales

Amazon – Amazon has special deals for Veterans Day, as well as some Early Black Friday deals.

Duane Reade – Get a 20% discount from November 9th – 11th, for veterans and active military.

Food Lion – Shoppers at Food Lion, who are active duty or veterans get 10% off their purchases on Monday, November 12, 2018.

Home Depot – Home Depot offers a military discount of 10% year round.

Kmart – Kmart is offering 10% off from November 8 – 12, 2018 for vets, active duty military, first responders, teachers, police, firefighters, EMTs and nurses.

Lowe’s Home Improvement – Lowe’s shoppers, who are military members or veterans can get 10% off their purchases all year long when you sign up at your local store. Vets and military members will also be given free American flags for the holiday.

Macy’s – Macy’s has some sales going on for Veterans Day. Use the code VETS for an extra 10 – 20% off of purchases. Also available is $10 off your $25 purchase or more with the code VET25. Exclusions may apply to both. The sales end after November 11, 2018.

Mattress Firm – Mattress Firm is giving 20% off purchases from November 9 – 12th to active military and veterans.

Pandora – Get 25% off your total PANDORA purchase from November 8 – 12, 2018, if you are a vet or member of the active military.

Publix – Shoppers at Publix, who are members of the military or family members, get 10% off their purchases on Sunday.

Rack Room Shoes – For military and veteran shoppers here, they will receive 10% off of their entire purchase on November 11, 2018.

Sam’s Club – Sam’s Club locations have different offers for veterans and military members. Some of the offers for members include a $10 gift card, free rotisserie chicken, pumpkin or pecan pie, and croissants.

Target – Target has some sales for Veterans Day going on. In addition, November 4 – 12, 2018, active military, veterans, and their dependents are eligible for a 10% discount.

Walgreens – Get a 20% discount off your purchase, from November 9 – 11th, for active military members and vets.

Walmart – Walmart doesn’t appear to have specific Veterans Day deals going on, but they are selling U.S. military items and clothing.

Veterans Day 2018 Free Haircuts

Great Clips – Great Clips salons are giving out a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. The free haircut cards are redeemable up until December 31, 2018.

Sports Clips – For those with a Sports Clips in their area, they can get a free haircut on November 11, 2018.