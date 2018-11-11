Veterans Day 2018 Quotes by Presidents & Poems

Veterans and active duty military get discounts and freebies on November 11th each year, but the day means so much more than just getting free stuff. Veterans Day is a time to honor those who have served our country and/or still serve our country today. Read on for quotes by Presidents, special words and poems to honor America’s vets and members of the nation’s military.

To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with lots of pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations. – Woodrow Wilson

It’s about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It’s about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they’ve earned when they come home. It’s about serving all of you as well as you’ve served the United States of America. – Barack Obama

We Owe Them A Lot By Joanna Fuchs

On Veterans Day we remember again

Our men and women who served;

We honor them now for what they did then:

The liberties they preserved.

(Read full poem at Poem Source.)

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. – John F. Kennedy

We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty, though it never was. Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause. – Ronald Reagan

They sacrificed the comforts we enjoy;

The list is long of all the things they gave.

Our veterans are extraordinary people;

They’re loyal, dedicated, true and brave.

(Read full poem at HappyVeterans.net.)

Veterans Day honors the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. This means that this year, 2018, is the 100th anniversary. Originally, Veterans Day was called “Armistice Day.” With the day, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country. Veterans and active duty military members often receive free meals from restaurants and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also often sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Sometimes, people may confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.