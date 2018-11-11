Are the Banks Open on Veterans Day 2018?

Veterans Day 2018 is November 11, 2018, and most banks are closed in addition to government offices and certain financial markets. However a few banks will be open. Generally, hours are limited at banks on Sundays and not as many are open anyway. But, since the holiday lands on a Sunday, the holiday is observed on Monday as well, at many locations. So, many banks will be closed on Monday as well, according to USA Today.

According to Go Banking Rates, the banks that are closed on Monday include:

Ameris Bank

Bank of America

Bank of the West

BBVA Compass Bank

BB&T

BMO Harris

Chase Bank

Citibank

Comerica

Fifth Third Bank

FirstBank

First Citizens Bank

Great Western Bank

Huntington State Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

PNC Bank

Regions Bank

Santander Bank

U.S. Bank

Union Bank

Wells Fargo

The couple of banks that have some locations open on Monday, November 12, 2018 are:

HSBC

TD Bank

For banks that close, many still keep their call centers open. And, of course, online banking and ATM’s should be up and running. Many banks do not consider Sunday to be a regular business day as it is, since they generally have shortened hours of operation.

The most popular holidays for bank closures, in addition to Veterans Day, include Presidents Day, Christmas Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Columbus Day, New Years Day and Martin Luther King Day.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open on Veterans Day 2018. There will be no mail delivery and USPS branches will not be running on normally. Meanwhile, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Certain libraries may be closed, but trash collection and public transportation should run as usual in most areas. As far as school closings go, schools are not obligated to close on Veterans Day, so it is up to the individual school district. In some areas, parking meters may be free and there are a number of sales and restaurant deals going on, as is always the case on Veterans Day.

Veterans Day marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Originally, the day was titled “Armistice Day.” This year marks the 100th anniversary. With the day, comes a time to thank those who have fought for America. It is a day of remembrance to honor those who have served our country. Veterans and active duty members often receive free meals from restaurants and discounts as a thank you for their service as well. There are also often sales and other deals going on for the general public in retail and department stores. Sometimes, people may confuse Veterans Day with Memorial Day, while others confuse Memorial Day with Labor Day. When it comes to Veterans vs. Memorial Day, the difference is that Veterans Day honors those who have served our country, while Memorial Day pays tribute to those who died protecting it.