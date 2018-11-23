Walmart & Target on Black Friday 2018

It’s Black Friday, which makes people wonder what times stores are open today, getting ready for the shop til you drop madness. Well, fortunately for shoppers, both Walmart and Target are open today. TIME has reported that when it comes to Target stores, they are open on Black Friday for shopping at 7 a.m. and has extended hours today. According to Saving Advice, the holiday schedule on which Target operates includes New Year’s Day, Halloween, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving Day (holiday limited hours), Black Friday (extended shopping hours), Christmas Eve (extended shopping hours), and New Year’s Eve.

As for Walmart, many of its stores opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remained open through today, Friday. Some of its 24-hour stores continue to stay open all day and night. But, be sure to check with your local Walmart for specifics. To get in contact with your local store for their Walmart hours, find here the Walmart “store finder.”

Regardless of the store shopping hours, shopping is unlimited on each of the stores’ websites for their Black Friday deals. Online shopping has no time restrictions. And, there are even some sales specific to online.

Many restaurants and other stores are offering deals and freebies as well.

When you think of Black Friday, you think of malls and stores with a crazy amount of shoppers in a frenzy. What you may not realize is that many of the same stores you are trying to shop at are offering the same deals online. Plus, there may even be additional online exclusive sales going on. So, if you’re hesitant about running out in the craziness, check your computer first. And, don’t forget about Cyber Monday! More and more deals await you.

Some stores are using email alerts to let their customers know about certain discounts and promotions that they are featuring. Plus, coupons are being sent to customers via text as well. Pick your favorite stores and see if they offer these alerts or special discounts. As a result, you may receive deals and prices that you otherwise may have not.

If you’re a bargain shopper, you may notice that competing stores often have the same products in stock. Some will even match a lower competitor’s price. Check online, in your local newspaper, or on the store of your choice’s website to do a little comparison shopping. It may be Black Friday, but not every deal is a winner, so it doesn’t hurt to do a little investigating. Find the site or store that caters to your budget.

It’s very easy to get caught up in all the shopping craziness, with all the doorbusters and early shopper discounts, but it’s important to keep your budget in mind. A good idea is to come up with a budget before venturing out to the stores so that you don’t go too overboard with spending today.