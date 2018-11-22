Weather Forecast in NYC Today: Hourly for Thanksgiving Day 2018

You may have decided to head out this Thanksgiving Day to visit your family or friends in Manhattan, walk down the street to get some last-minute grocery items or you may be checking out the famous Thanksgiving Day parade. Whatever the case is, you will definitely need to bundle up. If you venture out early, at 6 a.m. local time, Accuweather reports the temperature in NYC will be right around the 24 degree mark. You pair that with the 15-20 mph winds and it could make for a very cold outing.

The NY Post claims this will be the coldest Thanksgiving on record in nearly a century. Locals will be lucky if the temperatures breaks the 30-degree mark.

One positive thing about the weather is that it will be sunny out, so you might be able to catch a nice break if you can avoid the wind and stay in the sunny spots when outside. But, even with the sun coming out, it will still be very cold. Be sure to dress in heavy winter gear, with a thick hat, warm scarf and some gloves or mittens if you are going to be outside for an extended period of time, because it is going to be a cold day.

If you are going to brave the weather and decide to head out to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to see the iconic floats in action, make sure to check the local news stations on the wind speed of the area. The Washington Post states the New York floats will not fly if the wind speeds are hitting 23 mph or higher or with wind gusts 34 mph or higher. The forecasts are currently below the 23 mph mark.

According to The NY Post, because of the winds today, it could feel like 10 – 15 degrees out, depending on the chill. Temperatures could even feel as low as in the single digits, just because of the wind. Accuweather meteorologist Dave Dombek stated that, “It’s going to feel [more] like the middle of January than Thanksgiving Day … It’s going to feel [more] like the middle of January than Thanksgiving Day … There’s going to be plenty of wind to add to the chill in the air, to make it feel pretty nasty out there if you’re not well bundled up … Layers are always better than a T-shirt and huge parka. Close your eyes and don’t look at the calendar. Pretend you’re going out there on a January or February day. Dress as if it’s middle of winter and I think you’ll be fine.”

Dombek continued, “I think in the grand scheme of things, people would rather have it dry and 3 or 5 degrees colder and not have to worry about [snow]storms than to have it 4 to 5 degrees higher and 5 inches of snow.”

The start time for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2018, is 9 a.m. ET local time and the parade will broadcast on the CBS network, as well as NBC. Tune in to see the floats, the performers and one of the most iconic parades in America.