Is Wegmans Food Market Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Today is Thanksgiving, and if you’re missing that last minute necessity for the holiday, look no further. Most Wegmans stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. To check the hours of a store near you, click here.

Wegmans stores can be found in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia. The franchise was founded in 1916 in Rochester, and in 2018, was ranked No. 2 behind Salesforce.com.

If you don’t have a Wegmans near you, don’t worry. There are a number of grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day, including Fresh Market, Kroger, Safeway, and Target. As usual, check the hours of the store closest to you to double-check its Thanksgiving schedule.

If you’re looking to eat out, never fear. Many Applebee’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, along with Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, McDonald’s, and Papa John’s.

All of this, of course, is in celebration of Thanksgiving. Each year, families come together to celebrate the first feast between the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Indians in 1621.

While the holiday was celebrated yearly for a number of individual colonies and states, it wasn’t declared a National day to be celebrated until 1863.