11 Hot After Christmas Deals: Dyson V10, Instant Pot, & More

Now that the holiday shopping season has come to an end, many want to let their wallets recover before buying anything new. However, if you’ve got a little saved up, there are some hot after Christmas deals you can score right now on Amazon:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum
Our Review
I actually bought the Dyson V10 Animal vacuum for my wife for Christmas this year (she wanted one). And now, we've decided that we'll never go back to the old, handheld push vacuums!
Seriously, if you've never used any of these Dyson stick vacuums before, prepare yourself to be amazed at just how lightweight and maneuverable it is!
And now, it's even lighter on your wallet, too, as Amazon has it on sale for $100 off the MSRP, bringing the price down to $499.
Do yourself a favor and get this just-in-time for Spring cleaning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $30 on an Instant Pot Ultra
Our Review
You can't beat an Instant Pot, especially if you've got a busy, hectic schedule that involves shuttling your kids to karate, dance class, baseball practice, and other activities throughout the week. An Instant Pot will certainly make you eat out less, saving you money!
You can cook fully frozen chicken in record time, as an Instant Pot drastically reduces the time required to cook. You can have impressive meals from concept to the table in under 20 minutes. It's a blessing for busy families.
Now, Amazon has the Instant Pot Ultra 3 QT on sale for $89.99, dropping the price by almost $30.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 24% on PajamaJeans
Our Review
There's no better time to buy Pajamajeans than right now — after you've inhaled all of those brownies, cookies, and other holiday treats. They have the appearance of jeans, but they stretch and feel like soft pajamas. For today only, you can pick up Pajamajeans on sale for 24% off their MSRP on Amazon.com. That brings some styles down to just $27.99.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save up to 80% on Holiday Decorations
Our Review
Like all other stores, Amazon has a big after Christmas sale on holiday decor starting today that allows buyers to save up to 80% off the MSRP!
If you're like me, you use these opportunities to stock up on holiday decorations for next year. You can pick up everything from Christmas ornaments to tree stars to new additions for your Christmas village with significant savings. Big holiday brands like Department 56 and Kurt Adler have some awesome products on sale, so if you're interested in stocking up for next year, you might want to go have a gander.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save Up to 80% On Select New York Times Best Sellers
Our Review
Save up to 80% on some of this year's hottest books that made the New York Times Best Sellers list at some point throughout the year.
Great, award-winning novels like Less: A Novel, Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition, The Alice Network, and more.
The best way to unwind after the post-holiday rush is to curl up with a great new book to dive into. And now, for today only, you can pick up some great after Christmas deals on books.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $30 on Echo (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker
Our Review
Want to know what temperature to preset the oven to but your hands are full of grease? Want to know the weather but you're just getting out of the shower? The Amazon Echo can help.
For today, you can head over to Amazon.com and pick up the Amazon Echo (2nd Generation) speaker for $30 off of its MSRP, bringing it down to $69.99. This is a hot after Christmas deal on something that's super useful. The Echo is especially great if you have kids who love music, as they can just tell Alexa to play their favorite song and she does so in an instant!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get 3 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!
Our Review
Looking to score a deal on Amazon Music Unlimited? Today, Amazon is running a great deal where you can pick up a subscription for just $0.99 for the first 3 months. That's a great deal if you've been wanting to test out their music service.
After the 3 month period, the price goes back up to $7.99/month, so be sure to cancel it after that to avoid paying more than you might want to.
Amazon Music Unlimited is a great service to have if you have Echos scattered around your house, as you can't use Google Play Music with your Amazon devices. Amazon Music Unlimited is a second best, and the fact that it's going to be just 99 cents for 3 months makes it well worth it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $134 on the Gadget Magic Motion Clock
Our Review
Want to add a unique bit of decor to your home for a great price? This incredible-looking Rhythm Clocks "Gadget" Magic Motion Clock will add an elegant steampunk aesthetic to your home.
For today, it's on sale from $389 down to $264.19, saving you $134.79. The deal won't last long, and is only available until 3PM EST today!
So if you're looking to pick up a super unique piece for your home, you won't want to miss this deal.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save 52% on Mr. Sketch Washable Scented Markers
Our Review
If you're on the hunt for something for your kids to do while they've got a week off from school, pick up these scented markers for over half off. Now, they're just $7.19, down from their $14.99 MSRP.
The set comes with 14 scented (and washable) markers that smell great. They can draw grapes that actually smell like grapes on the paper! Each marker smells unique, and there are 14 different colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Save $40 on the Fast & Furious: The Ultimate Ride Collection Blu-Ray
Our Review
There's a great movie deal available today as well. The Fast & Furious: Ultimate Ride Collection is available for $19.99, which comes with the first 7 Fast & Furious movies in one Blu-Ray/digital collection.
That's a price drop of $40, saving you 67% off the MSRP.
If you love Paull Walker and Vin Diesel together on screen, you can't go wrong with these action-packed films.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get 10 Issues of National Geographic Kids for $1.50 each
Our Review
You know how your kids get Christmas cash or gift cards to spend after the holidays, and you have no idea what else they could possibly need? Well, one great option is a subscription to National Geographic Kids Magazine.
It's not only fun, but educational, teaching kids about different animals every month. One of the better after Xmas deals Amazon has today is on a subscription, which will allow you to pick up 10 issues for $15/$1.50 per issue.