Aggie Lal, ‘Travel in Her Shoes’ Instagram Influencer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aggie Lal, who goes by the handle @travel_inhershoes on Instagram, is a travel blogger with almost 900,000 followers. On her feed, she shares glamorous photos of herself around the world, accompanied by captions that reflect on her travel experiences and share promotional codes and advertisements for the businesses that sponsor and collaborate with her.

Earlier this week, Aggie Lal was accused of scamming followers and fellow social media influencers with her 12-week masterclass that cost $500 to participate in. According to Buzzfeed News, Lal justified the high price point by considering it an “investment,” telling interested participants “I only want people in my Master Tribe who are driven & committed to this career path, can’t imagine doing anything else with their life. This is not a space for ‘I was always curious how blogging worked but could never do it’ or ‘not sure if it’s for me but want to see.'” The controversy arose following an anonymous post to Medium, written by “Wannabe Influencer,” who said that in addition to not getting what was promised of the class (which 500 people signed up and paid for), Lal went away and stopping posting the videos and blocked users who asked for a refund from the course.

Following her response to the accusations and Instagram apology, here’s what you need to know about Aggie Lal:

1. She & Her Husband Split in What She Called a ‘Conscious Uncoupling’

Lal was with her husband, Michael Moretti, for five years before she announced to followers that they were separating. Moretti is a photographer and director and was responsible for many of the photos Lal posted to her Instagram. When she broke the news of their separation, she shared a photo of the two kissing and wrote “I feel close to you my tribe so wanted to tell you first hand that the amazing @michaelmoretti and I have recently decided to consciously uncouple. We separated in kindness, good will and respect and will continue to remain friends and collaborate together in the future making efforts to set each other up for success and happiness.”

Of the split, Moretti shared a series of photos of Lal holding his hand around the world, and wrote in the caption “True love means that you have to let go because you should want what is best for them, no matter how it might make you feel. I will always love you Aggie. You are the stars, the moon and one of the kindest and loving people I have ever known. Thank you for this amazing journey together, you opened my eyes to the world and have made it a better place to be in.”

2. She Has Lived All Over the World

As a travel blogger, she says she has been to 53 countries so far, but she has also lived and studied in a handful of places. According to her website, she was born in Poland; as a child, she was a TV host in Poland. She later studied business at a University in Sydney, Australia, before moving to Los Angeles where she is currently based. In her blog, she also references time studying in Brazil and living in a Zulu village in Africa.

Of her varied experiences and homes, Lal wrote in a post “Life is too short to do the same thing for the rest of our lives and even though current society rewards you for sticking to the same idea for your entire life, I hate that perspective. My goal in life is to experience as many lives as possible, put myself in others people shoes, even if it’s only for a day or two.”

3. She Freelances in Film Production

To afford her lifestyle, Lal says “I freelance in the film industry in Hollywood doing anything from a production coordinator to directors assistant.” In her bio on Elite Daily, she elaborated on her experience with the entertainment industry, saying “I used to be a TV host, starred in TV commercials and have worked in TV and film production including MTV Networks Europe and the recent Aaron Paul movie.”

Though she says that this is the work she does in order to be able to travel so much, it is clear on her Instagram that she has sponsorship deals with brands and businesses, from which she has been paid or given free travel and accommodations. On Lal’s website for the “How to Grow Your Business” masterclass, she reveals “I have managed to make quite a few dollars on traveling and while traveling,” before promising participants “I will be sharing the behind the scene of going from being a broke traveler to becoming a six figure earning travel blogger.

4. She Is an Animal Lover

Many of her Instagrams feature animals of all kinds that she has interacted with during her travels. She has posted photos swimming with sharks and pigs in the Bahamas, snuggling kittens in the Philippines, and watching the sunset with a sheepdog in Poland.

On her “about” page, she says she is also a pet mom to two cats and a dog, though she says she will “probably end up like a crazy pet lady with 15 rescues in [her] house one day.” Her pets are all named after foods: she has a cockapoo named Peanut Butter, and her cats are named Jelly Bean and Cookie Dough.

5. She Has an Online Shop That Sells Photo Editing ‘Presets’

In addition to her travel blogging and master class, Lal also makes an income selling mobile and desktop “presets,” which are pre-made filters meant to color your photos and give them a particular look. The presets she sells are the ones she says she uses to color all of her Instagram photos. On her site, mobile presets are $50 and desktop presets are $60.

When Elite Daily reviewed “The Best Fall Presets for Instagram” in September, Lal made the top five list because “she puts a lot of thought into the composition of her photos, then adds these warm tones and saturated hues that bring life to, well, life.”