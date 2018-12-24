Is Albertsons Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2018? What Are the Hours?

It’s the most wonderful time of year – the time of year when families celebrate the holidays together and gather in front of a roaring fire to drink hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic that you might forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if Albertsons is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s some good news. Yes, Albertsons is typically open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but the stores may have more limited hours that vary from location to location and some local stores may close on Christmas Day. You’ll need to check the store near you to find out its exact hours.

To find out the hours of the Albertsons near you on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, just click here and then choose your location. Choose “view store details” to see the hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Exact hours for Albertsons on the Christmas holiday can vary from location to location, which is why it’s a good idea to check with your local store at the link above. You can also call 1-877-276-9637 to find out your local store’s holiday hours. All pharmacies are closed on Christmas Day. Here are examples of differing Albertson’s hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Albertsons at Yarbrough and Montwood in El Paso, Texas: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Albertsons at S St. Francis Dr. in New Mexico: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Albertsons on Academy Rd NE in New Mexico: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Albertsons in Williston, North Dakota: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Albertsons in Texarkana at Highway 59 & 67: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Day

Albertsons in Dallas on Buckner & Garland: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Day

Albertsons in Eugene, Oregon on 18th Ave: 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

Albertsons in Auburn, Washington: 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Christmas Day

If Albertsons is closed near you and you’re looking for a place to shop on Christmas Day 2018, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though Albertsons is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look at smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.