Are Albertsons & Randalls Open New Year’s Eve 2018 & New Year’s Day 2019?

While you’re getting ready to celebrate the New Year, it’s also the time when you suddenly remember that you need to buy last-minute ingredients for a New Year’s recipe, or you need to pick up an appetizer or dessert for that New Year’s Eve party you’re visiting. This is a holiday meant to spend with family and friends, either curled up warm at home in front of a roaring fire or out partying with friends, saying goodbye to the old year and getting ready to start 2019 on a brand new, fresh slate. But just because you intend to enjoy the holidays doesn’t mean that you won’t suddenly realize that you forgot something for tomorrow’s meal. Will Safeway be open this year to help you? Well, we have some good news for you.

Yes, most Randalls and Albertsons stores are open on New Year’s Eve 2018 and New Year’s Day 2019. But because details can vary from store to store, it’s good to call just in case.

To find the hours of the Albertsons or Randalls store near you on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, locate your local store at this link and check on their holiday hours. You may want to also call just to make sure the listed hours are accurate. Even though the link directs you to Albertsons’ website, it will also show any Randalls stores that are nearby. A sample search of stores showed regular hours in most locations for Randalls and Albertsons on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you’re getting your groceries delivered to you from Albertson via Shipt or Instacart, you’ll want to know if your store might have limited hours when you’re placing your order on the app. Even if it’s operating regular hours, there will likely be fewer shoppers working because of the holiday, and there might be more people putting in last-minute orders so they don’t have to go to the grocery store on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. So get your order in as early as possible to make sure that you can get your delivery. You don’t want to be logging into the app at the last minute, only to discover that no one’s available and there’s no way to get your order delivered before your local store closes. And there’s also always the possibility that they’ll run out of whatever you want to order. The shelves can get pretty cleared out for New Year’s in some locations.

You might want to arrive early just so you can avoid the crowd. If past years are any indication, some Albertsons and Randalls stores are going to get really busy for the New Year’s holiday. Have a great New Year’s and stay safe!