Is Burger King Open on Christmas Day 2018?

If you’re looking to add a burger and fries to your Christmas Day meal, you’ll be advised to look elsewhere, because Burger King stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

You can’t hold it against them– after all, the franchise is closed only three days of the year: Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, and New Year’s Day. That means you’ll be able to grab a burger or some chicken tenders on Christmas Eve or the day after Christmas. Before bundling up, check out the store hours of a Burger King near you by clicking here.

What restaurants are slated to be open on Christmas Day, if you are looking for a way to grab a quick bite? Many Applebees stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some will be closed, though, so check your local Applebees by clicking here.

Boston Market is also open in a few locations, as well as Dunkin’ Donuts, which is expected to stay open until around 1pm in many spots.

Christmas is an ancient holiday that has been celebrated for over two millennia. The day is observed with a range of traditions in different locations and amongst different religions. In the Christian religion, Christmas celebrates the anniversary of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. In the early years of Christianity, however, Christmas was not typically celebrated. Easter was the main holiday, and it wasn’t until the fourth century that officials within the church declared the birth of Jesus a holiday.

Is December 25th the exact date that Jesus of Nazareth was born? According to History.com, there is evidence that suggests that the birth of Jesus occurred in the Spring. It was Pope Julius I who chose December 25 as the holiday.

In the US, Christmas has been a federal holiday since 1870.