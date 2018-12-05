Cardi B & Offset Split: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments

Cardi B posted a video on Instagram titled “There you go..peace and love,” to announce that she and husband and fellow rapper Offset have split up, saying that the two had tried to work out their differences but ultimately fell “out of love” with each other, and have decided to separate.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything,” she said in the video. “And you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. We’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners… He’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.” Check out the full Instagram video below.

“It might take time to get a divorce,” Cardi continued. “And I’m always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset commented on the Instagram post early Wednesday, writing: “Y’all won.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Migos star have been married since September 2017, after the pair had already secretly eloped, although he famously proposed to her onstage in Philadelphia shortly after they married. The couple share a daughter together.

As news of the split spread across social media, fans of the couple had mixed reactions. Some jokingly posted videos, memes and gifs about Offset’s new life as a single man …

Offset going after new hoes since the break up with cardi b pic.twitter.com/zMKu0clNJC — UltraInstinct (@shanuddin8888) December 5, 2018

Others called the relationship before it ended, as Offset has repeatedly been involved in numerous cheating scandals before the two had their child, and during Cardi’s pregnancy. Back in January, Cardi B publicly confirmed Offset was at the center of yet another sex tape cheating scandal but asked for fans to respect her privacy as she sorted out her future plans.

“I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet that was liked more than 20,000 times before it was deleted. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world.”

Cardi when Offset cheated on her for the 96th time pic.twitter.com/NtPbYs1S6V — 𝒲𝓇𝑒𝒸𝓀𝑒𝒹 𝒪𝓇𝒶𝓃𝑔𝑒 𝒞𝑜𝓊𝓃𝓉𝓎🥴 (@dumb_boii) December 5, 2018

Some fans were devastated by the news, and many felt bad for Cardi, saying she lost the “love of her life.” Others believe she was just finally over Offset’s cheating ways.

“My heart really hurts for Cardi,” user King Ali wrote. “Getting a divorce from the love of your life is the hardest thing in the world. They just had a baby not to long ago & now she have to try to keep a straight face to address her marital issues to the public We love u Cardi. Stay Strong.”

My heart really hurts for Cardi. Getting a divorce from the love of your life is the hardest thing in the world. They just had a baby not to long ago & now she have to try to keep a straight face to address her marital issues to the public😢 We love u Cardi. Stay Strong — King Ali (@KingRemyMa) December 5, 2018

Cardi was too calm in her breakup announcement…she may have been over it for awhile — Styles P 1st Verse on Holiday (@MiqueOnTheMix) December 5, 2018

Some users called the news a publicity stunt to help shine the spotlight back on the two prior to the release of their upcoming projects.

“Naaaa this is a stunt because how u say s— haven’t been working out for a long time? Y’all was just posted up lovey dovey! I know u Cardi…. u don’t do fake love! I call bulls—,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Cardi’s video.

“Are you guys really believing the Cardi & Offset thing? It’s clearly a publicity stunt, they both have projects coming out,” Miss Phillips wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t think ya’ll were so gullible.”

Are you guys really believing the Cardi & Offset thing? 😂 It’s clearly a publicity stunt, they both have projects coming out. I didn’t think ya’ll were so gullible. — Miss Phillips 🧡 (@Lolaxlee) December 5, 2018

Offset is too off set for cardi B & they can't really be too upset because

Cardi b is releasing her new video & offset is releasing his solo album on thesame week they split

Hmm….Marketing strategy

Nice 1👍 pic.twitter.com/Ct1nDuzwWJ — 🇳🇬Dreadnstyn🇳🇬 (@dreadnstyn) December 5, 2018

Several users commented on the fact that the two barely knew each other, rushed to get married and had a baby, and then split up, making the news predictable and unsurprising.

“Cardi & Offset relationship is similar to a lot of bitches,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Rushing into a relationship & baby with a STRANGER. Then getting to know them AFTER you done forced all that. They barely knew each other …”

Cardi & Offset relationship is similar to a lot of bitches. Rushing into a relationship & baby with a STRANGER. Then getting to know them AFTER you done forced all that. They barely knew each other… — LITTYL🤑HAN (@KISSMYCLASSSSSS) December 5, 2018

Others couldn’t help but notice how short their relationship was …

just yesterday i found out that Cardi B and Offset were married boom today i hear that they splitted . #cardiBandoffset pic.twitter.com/pasoIqmh98 — whoisbuhle (@poswaza) December 5, 2018

… while others were downright angry that they called it quits.

Cardi B fans when she said she was getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/vg2DGKTQoh — 👑🌺🌺Chuzzy🌺🌺 (@BrightTeddyC) December 5, 2018

And the rest of the internet churned out a series of hilarious memes about Offset and Cardi B’s new single lives, while others joked about how Nicki Minaj would react to the news.

Cardi b nd offset

Nicki now pic.twitter.com/pxNGe6PMm4 — Real_Richie (@Richard27518463) December 5, 2018

Nicki Minaj listening to Offset problems about Cardi B right now like…. pic.twitter.com/GDhuyIksmG — Taye M. Adams (@TayeMAdams) December 5, 2018

so cardi b and offset yaf break up…. Knew it'll happen…lol Nikki rn : pic.twitter.com/vBberbhamF — Asuku (@KanteCesc) December 5, 2018

Damn Cardi single but now she got a whole baby pic.twitter.com/VUSbjsHDeQ — Jawn Snow👨🏾‍💻 (@_WarrenMac) December 5, 2018

Me when I read that cardi b broke up with offset pic.twitter.com/g5yikDj1Vb — Nevie (@eatingassdaily) December 5, 2018

Me after hearing Cardi B and Offset are breaking up: pic.twitter.com/mg5X9t6aYN — Sasha Fierce (@QBey12) December 5, 2018

Omg Cardi and offset split up. I did not see this coming… pic.twitter.com/YfAeV1ynLn — Jeek (@JeekGaming) December 5, 2018

Aside from Offset’s short comment on her video, he has yet to make a public statement.

