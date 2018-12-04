Charles McDowell, the ‘Neck Guy,’ Meets Skinny-Necked Counterpart

Charles Dion McDowell, known affectionately as the “Neck Guy” due to his unusually large neck, recently met his polar opposite – a man with an extremely skinny neck, David Samuelson Jr. of Flint, Michigan.
McDowell recently rose to internet fame after his mugshot went viral, following an arrest in Florida earlier this month. McDowell’s mugshot was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the photo went viral almost immediately due to McDowell’s unusually thick neck. The post has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, with even more comments, most of which involved a series of neck puns and memes involving McDowell’s neck.
After McDowell’s mugshot went viral, his growing notoriety caught the attention of Samuelson, who’s been going under the name @damnlongneck since mid-2018. Samuelson has – as you might have guessed – an extremely long and skinny neck. Samuelson also goes by the “Daddy Long Neck” on social media.
Samuelson and McDowell connected online and began jokingly taunting each other, promising a face-off in the ring, as McDowell is currently training to be an MMA fighter. Samuelson on the other hand, is about half the size of McDowell, in stature, height and neck size.
When McDowell & Samuelson Finally Meet, The Showdown Between The Two Famous ‘Neck Guys’ Takes an Unexpected Turn
Despite the back-and-forth jabs on Instagram, when the two finally meet face-to-face, the showdown takes an unexpected turn.
“Is that f–king Wide Neck?” Samuelson says, emerging from a bush.
“Where’s that n—a Daddy Long Neck at? I’m about to beat his ass,” says McDowell.
But when the pair meet, they shake hands, turn to the camera and declare in unison: “All necks matter.” They then become friends, posting a playful video of the pair happily relaxing at a park – swinging, going down slides, riding a carousel and lighting each other’s cigars, while Pharrell’s “Happy” plays in the background. Check out the video below.
Fans of McDowell’s got a kick out of the video, which has 114 thousand likes as of Tuesday morning. One commenter called the video one of the “top 10 cross-overs of all time,” while others thought the meeting of two famous “neck guys” was hilarious.
“This is mad wholesome,” Instagram follower Makumusic wrote.
“Ya know, I’d love world peace or an end to world hunger or something like that, but this video… this is the necks best thing,” another user wrote on Twitter.
McDowell’s Neck Also Inspired Thousands of Memes & Neck Jokes, Most of Which Compared Him to Cartoons & Video Game Characters
The original Facebook post that shared McDowell’s mugshot has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, with even more comments, most of which involved a series of puns and jokes surrounding McDowell’s neck. His mugshot spawned thousands of memes and neck puns, which are still going strong days after his photo went viral. Check out some of the top “liked” comments on the original Facebook post below:
- Ramon Ross: You people should be ashamed of yourselves, all this neckativity isn’t right at all.
- Noble Mcgregor: They gonna put him in jail and throat away the key.
- Dustin Gilland: Dude up to his neck in charges..
-
Barry Jacobs: His neck is still at LARGE!!!
-
Keidra Brewer: What they charge this guy with? Neckless Endangerment? Shat!
-
Clint Freeman: My neck, my back, they took my meth and my crack.
-
Carlos Levario: That boy got a chest tattoo on his neck…
-
Diamond Duchess: Y’all come on he gotta lotta weight on his shoulders right now.
-
Hannibal Hasan: All of his shirts are neckstra large.
-
AJ Powell: Dat boy can drink peanut butter
-
Brian White: That neck tattoo cost $6000. They charge per square foot
The comments were just the beginning. The post was also shared on Twitter, where industrious tweeters also deployed a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes surrounding McDowell’s muscular neck.
Literally thousands of memes spawned from McDowell’s mugshot, who found instant internet fame following his release from jail. Check out a roundup of the best comments, memes and reactions here.
McDowell Was Also Recently Offered a Chance to Start MMA Training for Island Fights
McDowell, who was arrested again in November following his rise to viral fame, is still facing several charges from both arrests, including drug possession, fleeing police and reckless driving. He was recently offered a chance to compete at an upcoming Island Fights boxing or mixed martial arts event according to Island Fights CEO Dean Toole, who wanted to give McDowell a second chance and help him turn his life around.
“He hasn’t made some of the best choices in life in his past so maybe something like this will be a good step in the right direction towards something positive,” Toole said.
Although there has been some backlash toward the explosion of neck memes, with some commenters scolding others for turning McDowell’s unusually large neck into a joke and “body-shaming” him, McDowell seems to be taking his new internet fame in good humor judging by his Instagram videos and interaction with fans.
