Charles McDowell, the ‘Neck Guy,’ Meets Skinny-Necked Counterpart

Charles Dion McDowell, known affectionately as the “Neck Guy” due to his unusually large neck, recently met his polar opposite – a man with an extremely skinny neck, David Samuelson Jr. of Flint, Michigan.

McDowell recently rose to internet fame after his mugshot went viral, following an arrest in Florida earlier this month. McDowell’s mugshot was posted on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, and the photo went viral almost immediately due to McDowell’s unusually thick neck. The post has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, with even more comments, most of which involved a series of neck puns and memes involving McDowell’s neck.

After McDowell’s mugshot went viral, his growing notoriety caught the attention of Samuelson, who’s been going under the name @damnlongneck since mid-2018. Samuelson has – as you might have guessed – an extremely long and skinny neck. Samuelson also goes by the “Daddy Long Neck” on social media.

"This is mad wholesome," Instagram follower Makumusic wrote. "Ya know, I'd love world peace or an end to world hunger or something like that, but this video… this is the necks best thing," another user wrote on Twitter. McDowell's Neck Also Inspired Thousands of Memes & Neck Jokes, Most of Which Compared Him to Cartoons & Video Game Characters The original Facebook post that shared McDowell's mugshot has been shared hundreds of thousands of times, with even more comments, most of which involved a series of puns and jokes surrounding McDowell's neck. His mugshot spawned thousands of memes and neck puns, which are still going strong days after his photo went viral.



















The comments were just the beginning. The post was also shared on Twitter, where industrious tweeters also deployed a number of hilarious, top-shelf memes surrounding McDowell’s muscular neck.

@SavinTheBees The actual Wide Neck guy saw your tweet pic.twitter.com/Bs7EIUdLXR — DootMaster💀👻🎃🐝 (@SkyeNash88) December 2, 2018

