Chick-Fil-A Holiday Hours for Christmas 2018 & Current Promotions

According to Guilty Eats, Chick-fil-A observes religious holidays and because of its religious views, certain holidays and hours are affected. This is why Chick-fil-A stores are not open on Sunday. There are no hours on Sundays. The same goes for Christmas Day. All Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Christmas Day 2018. As for Christmas Eve, however, Chick-fil-A stores may be operating on holiday hours.

Generally, most Chick-fil-A stores open at either 6 a.m. or 6:30 a.m. local time, while they close at either 10 p.m. or 12 a.m. For Christmas Eve, these hours may be shortened, depending on the franchise location.

When it comes to Christmas Day, Chick-fil-A has published an official statement on their website via The Chicken Wire. The statement reads:

Is Chick-fil-A open on Christmas? Our restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day (Tuesday, December 25) as we enjoy the gift of time spent with friends and family—we hope you have the chance to do the same. It’d be our pleasure to serve you when we reopen on Wednesday, December 26. Remember operating hours vary by restaurant.

Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, as per the company website. Hours may vary. And, Chick-fil-A will always be closed on Sundays, as we mentioned above. INC reported that Chick-fil-A restaurants have been closed every Sunday since 1946. This tradition was established by Chick-fil-A’s original founder, Truett Cathy, in order to give employees a day of rest and/or worship. Cathy’s son, Dan Cathy, continues the tradition and the official company’s statement on the matter reads, “It’s not about being closed. It’s about how we use the time.”

For those dining at Chick-fil-A’s this holiday season, there are some unique or festive items on their menu, that you may want to consider. One is a Carrot Raisin Salad side. There is also the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake. It is 680 calories and is described on the Chick-fil-A website as, “Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, this festive peppermint flavored milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A Icedream and features bits of peppermint and chocolate candies, topped off with whipped cream and one crucial cherry. Available seasonally for a limited time.”

Chick-fil-A also has catering options available, whether you are ordering for a breakfast spread, lunch, snacks or dinner. One option is the Chick-n-Minis Tray, which includes “bite-sized Chick-fil-A Nuggets nestled in warm, mouth-watering mini yeast rolls that are lightly coated with honey butter spread.” Or, you can go for the Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap Trays, which Chick-fil-A describes as “sliced grilled chicken, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots and cheese rolled in a flaxseed flat bread.” Additional items to choose from include, but are not limited to a fruit tray, garden salad tray, a grilled chicken bundle, a chocolate chunk cook tray, gallons of lemonade or sweet tea, Chick-fil-A nugget trays and a chilled grilled chicken sub sandwich tray.

If you would like to find a Chick-fil-A location “near me”, you can find the Chick-fil-A store locator here.

Recently, Forbes reported that Chick-fil-A may be giving McDonald’s a run for its money, as it continues to grow in its popularity. Kalinowski Equity Research stated that “We have long pointed out that Chick-fil-A is the restaurant competition with which McDonald’s U.S. should most concern itself—and by extension, investors should, too. But this goes beyond McDonald’s.” So, it sounds like Chick-fil-A will be around for many Christmases to come.