Chrissy Teigen’s Best Twitter Quotes & Tweets 2018

Chrissy Teigen is hands down one of the greatest Twitter users of all time. From roasting Twitter trolls to sharing hilarious birthing stories, Teigen is easily one of the funniest and most interesting people to follow on the social media site.

2018 has been an especially entertaining year to follow Teigen, from her slams on the president, to the birth of her son Miles – she has been a downright spitfire this year. Check out some of our favorite 2018 tweets, and especially roasts, from the The Lip Sync Battle host and former model below:

When Somebody Tried to Shame Her For Posting a Picture Breastfeeding Her Infant Son

I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live. calm your tits and scroll on by. https://t.co/k604IcF55a — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2018

After Teigen posted a picture of herself breastfeeding her son Miles while jokingly pretending to breastfeed one of her daughter Luna’s dolls on Instagram, one Twitter user chose to shame Teigen for posting the picture. The user wrote,

Christ in a hand basket. Menstruating, childbirth and sex are natural, too, but that doesn’t mean I want to see pics of it and/or celebrities like @chrissyteigen taking a bath or nursing. We get it.

Although the tweet has since been deleted, the internet doesn’t forget, especially when a celebrity of Teigen’s status retweets the message with a snarky reply of her own. Teigen clapped back at the Twitter user with her own bit of wisdom, writing “I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, Coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but I let people live. Calm your tits and scroll on by.”

Her Revelation About The Year President Trump Was Elected

Teigen is a very outspoken critic of President Trump, and isn’t shy about expressing her feelings on Twitter. She tweeted at him so many times that the president actually blocked her, a feat that she proudly claims as a badge of honor. Early in 2018, she had an epiphany on Twitter, writing: “Trump became president the same year people started eating tide pods.”

trump became president the same year people started eating tide pods — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 15, 2018

For those who need a refresher, in 2017 there were several horrific incidents of teens winding up in the hospital after the “Tide Pod Challenge” made its rounds on social media, which dared users to ingest the laundry detergent pod. The challenge was especially popular with teenagers on social media, who were eating the pods as a joke and ending up in the hospital poisoned.

With enough sass to get the president of the United States to block her, it should come as no surprise that Teigen has made a few sarcastic connections between President Trump and certain social media trends.

When She Told Trump His Brain Was “Eating Itself” After He Mocked the #MeToo Movement & Senator Elizabeth Warren

Continuing down the path of Teigen’s Trump tweets, in July 2018, she taunted the president after he mocked Senator Elizabeth Warren and the #MeToo movement in the same message.

On July 6, President Trump said during a Montana rally that he would buy Warren a genetic testing kit to prove whether or not she had Native American ancestry. In the same breath, he mocked the #MeToo movement, saying:

“We will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently because we’re in the #MeToo generation so we have to be very gentle,” Mr. Trump said. “And we will very gently take that kit and we will slowly toss it hoping it doesn’t hit her and injure her arm, even though it only weighs probably 2 ounces.”

Teigen was swift to respond, writing “how does this dips–t think 23 and me works? where does he think you swab?” She also added, “and why would you have to toss it? where is he going with this? his brain is eating itself.”

and why would you have to toss it? where is he going with this? his brain is eating itself. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2018

The Relentless Trolling of Her Husband on Twitter While Comparing Him to the Cartoon Arthur

There have been countless times that Teigen has trolled her husband John Legend on Twitter, but 2018 has been a particularly brutal year for the man regarding his wife’s tweets. It’s been a running joke that Legend closely resembles the cartoon character Arthur and Teigen has no shame in continuing the comparison.

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

She also posted a hilarious picture of her daughter holding her childhood Arthur stuffed doll, with the caption “Luna and Daddy,” to which Legend responded a simple “wow.” Check out the picture below.

When One User Called Her Glamour Cover Photo “Awful” & She Had Nothing But Sarcasm For the Troll

Teigen doesn’t have any issue with lashing back at trolls on her page, and she is quick to hit them with the most sarcastic, ironic comebacks on the internet. When she landed on the cover of the magazine Glamour for their “Women of the Year” issue, one troll called her photo “awful.”

“This photo of you is quite frankly, awful,” the user wrote, adding, “I know you don’t give a damn, but girl if you’re going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it.”

thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome https://t.co/UAvwS71lg2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2018

Teigen was quick to respond with feigned concern that she her photo really was awful, writing: “Thank you Heidi. In the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. If you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome.”

That Time When She Gave Vegetarians a Twitter Slap Over a Tweet About Bacon

After Teigen posted a picture of different levels of cooked bacon, claiming her favorite was the “chewy, crispy fat, crispy juicy meat” level, she received a lot of backlash from vegetarian and vegan fans in the comments.

4. Chewy crispy fat, crispy juicy meat. https://t.co/WhFiLxOucw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2018

That didn’t stop Teigen from posting a very Teigen-like response to her angry fans, making it clear that she doesn’t care if people are offended that she eats meat. She wrote: “I always think that one day, I will probably give being a vegetarian a try. The thing that would stop me? I *never* want to feel as entitled and judgmental as the ones losing their minds in my mentions.”

I always think that one day, I will probably give being a vegetarian a try. The thing that would stop me? I *never* want to feel as entitled and judgmental as the ones losing their minds in my mentions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 29, 2018

When She Received Backlash For Feeding Her Family Ribs With Wine Sauce

Teigen is the undisputed champion of shutting down online trolls who ignorantly parent-shame. Earlier this year, she posted a video of a delectable pot of red wine-braised short ribs. Despite the fact that the ribs looks delicious, she received instant backlash from angry users questioning how she could feed her child something that contained alcohol.

red wine braised short ribs pic.twitter.com/593xmCOgag — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 23, 2018

Although Teigen never noted whether she was cooking for the family or just for herself and her husband, one Twitter user asked if she was feeding her children food smothered in wine. Teigen’s reply was golden.

Yeah she gets wasted and sleeps all through the night https://t.co/4nsfPOVEF0 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 23, 2018

To be fair, the question might have been really harmless, but Teigen has often told her fans that she gets defensive when people question her food and parenting choices.

When a Fan Asked if She Was Pregnant Four Months After She Had Her Son

In usual Chrissy Teigen-fashion, Teigen answered a fan who was trying to “respectfully” ask if she was pregnant again, less than four months after giving birth to her son Miles.

The user wrote: “I’m asking this with the utmost respectful [sic], but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” to which Teigen sarcastically replied “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

When She Had a Nightmare From Watching the Horror Film “Bird Box”

The film “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock, was a smash hit over the holidays, as everyone likely knows since memes of the show have been flooding social media since the movie first hit Netflix.

Teigen decided to watch the horror film herself, and apparently had nightmares about the movie after. She tweeted about the most horrific dreams she’s ever had, writing: “Absolutely had the worst dreams of my life. John died, became a bird, called me on a tiny cell phone as a bird, I took a carry on to the Maldives with bird-John in it, was served strawberry cat on the flight. Woke up crying covered in sweat. Bird Box got me f–ked up.”

absolutely had the worst dreams of my life. john died, became a bird, called me on a tiny cell phone as a bird, I took a carry on to the Maldives with bird-john in it, was served strawberry cat on the flight. Woke up crying covered in sweat. bird box got me fucked up — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2018

For those of you who have seen the film, you can probably relate.

