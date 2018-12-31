Is Costco Open on New Year’s Eve 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Last-minute shopping is a holiday tradition for many people. Whether you’re hosting family and friends for New Year’s Day or you’re bringing food as a guest to a friend’s New Year’s Eve party, no one’s immune from forgetting something important. And considering its wide selection, Costco is often the perfect one-stop-shop. But many stores are closed on New Year’s Eve and Day, which can make grabbing something last-minute more difficult. Many shoppers are wanting to know if Costco is open for New Year’s Eve. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, we have some good news for New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, all Costco stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. The store will then be closed on New Year’s Day. These are chainwide hours to allow employees to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones. So of course, we should be glad for the employees and give Costco some praise for putting the holiday and their employees ahead of profit.

So remember, if you need to shop on New Year’s Eve, Costco will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., your local time. Yes, the store is opening an hour early to give you a little extra time to shop and make up for being closed on New Year’s Day. It’s also closing a little early so employees can enjoy the holiday.

If you’re planning to go on New Year’s Eve, don’t delay. Many Costco locations were already getting packed the day before New Year’s Eve. So factor in some extra time to find parking and to shop, And don’t be surprised if some of the things you normally buy might not be in stock. Here are some tweets from previous years to give you an idea of what to expect.

Saturday afternoon, New Year’s madhouse at #Costco. Needed only two things. Huge thanks to the employee who told me they could ring me up “over at that desk.” In and out in 5 minutes. Unheard of. Took me longer to park. #LittleThings #WhoGoesToCostcoOnSaturdayAfternoon — Mike Rice (@MRiceKOA) December 30, 2017

Shocking. The Costco is busy af the day before New Year’s Eve. — katelyn (@capslockNdropit) December 30, 2017

Mental note: never come to Costco of New Year's Eve day… — Hannah J Harris (@hannahjharris15) December 31, 2014

Costco the day before New Year's Eve has just surpassed Sun-In as my life's worst decision. — hollyburns (@hollyburns) December 30, 2011

I'm about to do the unthinkable & go to Costco on New Year's Eve. If I don't tweet in an hour it's because I've been trampled by the masses. — Jessica Hernandez (@JESSJETSTO) December 31, 2013

Despite being closed on New Year’s, Costco will be open the next day, operating for its regular hours. Click here to find a Costco location near you.