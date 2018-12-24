Is CVS Open on Christmas Eve 2018? [Hours Near Me]

Christmas isn’t just a time for watching gathering with family and eating as much as you possibly can. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a family potluck, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS and its Minute Clinics are open on Christmas Eve 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or need to visit the pharmacy or the Minute Clinic, there’s good news. Yes, CVS is open on Christmas Eve 2018, but hours may be different from what you’re normally used to enjoying. Most CVS locations will also be open on Christmas Day. However, remember, the store’s pharmacy and Minute Clinic hours might be different.

Don’t just assume that if your CVS is open, it will be open during the same hours it normally operates for the holiday. Even some 24-hour locations will close early, typically around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen, in most locations, at 8 a.m. on Christmas Day. However, this can vary. Some CVS locations are open until 10 p.m. or midnight on Christmas Eve, so be sure and check your location in case you’re one of the lucky customers! The pharmacy’s hours may be different from the store’s, so call your local CVS if you need to pick up medication.

Many Minute Clinics will be open on Christmas Eve too, but you’ll want to check with your nearest location first before heading over. You can see the entire list of clinics open on Christmas Eve, including their hours, here. All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours the day after Christmas.

Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for Christmas Eve.

Are you planning on shopping at CVS for Christmas? They have a great Christmas section too, so this can be a good place to visit for some last-minute Christmas gifts. If you want to do some Christmas shopping at CVS, check out their website here, where you can see seasonal decor like a lighted Santa, stuffed Rudolph reindeer, wreaths, trees, snowmen, ornaments, figurines, Christmas lights, Christmas hats, and more. These are all only available in stores, but you can click on the item that’s of interest to you and check on its in-store availability if there’s something in particular that you want to buy. Of course, you can also pick up the regular stuff like groceries that you need at the last minute (CVS is always a great place to get milk) and other items like medications or Christmas card.