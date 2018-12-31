Is CVS Open on New Year’s Eve 2018? [Hours Near Me]

New Year’s Eve isn’t just a time for heading out on the town with friends for a big celebration. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a gathering, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS and its Minute Clinics are open on New Year’s Eve 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or need to visit the pharmacy or the Minute Clinic, there’s good news. Yes, CVS is open on New Year’s Eve. They’ll also be open on New Year’s Day too. However, pharmacy and Minute Clinic hours may be different.

On New Year’s Eve 2018, in most locations, CVS will be open for its regular hours. This includes both the 24-hour locations and the locations that typically run more limited hours. However, some individual stores may close early for New Year’s Eve, so don’t assume it’ll be open. You might want to call first. The pharmacy’s hours may also be different from the store’s. Click here to find a CVS location near you and confirm their hours for New Year’s Eve. (If you want to get a little shopping done, apparently some CVS locations already have Valentine’s Day items for sale, so you could even get started early shopping for that special someone.)

Some Minute Clinics will be open on New Year’s Eve too, but their hours can be a bit unpredictable. You can see the entire list of clinics open on New Year’s Eve, including their hours, here. If you need to buy medicine on New Year’s Eve because of a last-minute illness, you can get over-the-counter meds at any CVS since most will be open. But actually picking up medication at a pharmacy or visiting a Minute Clinic is a little more unpredictable, so check the schedule first.

You can also buy New Year’s themed items at CVS. How about starting the year off with some photo albums or photo cards celebrating the New Year’s? If you didn’t send Christmas cards, New Year’s cards can be fun. CVS has lots of options, like foil-embossed photo cards, two-sided cards, cards you can design yourself, and other Happy New Year cards. If you’re wanting to be healthier for the New Year, you can pick up some supplements, vitamins, and healthy snacks at CVS.